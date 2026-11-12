Lilas Dreams & Memories to Debut December 30 on Disney+ and Disney Channel

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LILAS DREAMS & MEMORIES, an original two-part documentary made in collaboration with Disney Channel and Disney+, is premiering December 30. Starring Lilas (YOASOBI's ikura), the series explores how her early love of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL has continued to shape her artistic journey. The documentary will air on Disney Channel and stream exclusively on Disney+.

Alongside the series she released a brand-new version of the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL classic, 'Start of Something New (Lilas Version),' on streaming services on November 6.

Both a music and a travel documentary, LILAS DREAMS & MEMORIES follows the musician as she explores Salt Lake City and Los Angeles, visiting iconic filming locations for HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL and stopping for special conversations with the creators and stars who helped to shape the global phenomenon. Like much of her music, LILAS DREAMS & MEMORIES finds Lilas at the crossroads of story and song.

This continues a busy year for the artist, coming off the April release of her single 'stay with me,' and a recent North American headline tour as a part of YOASOBI. The tour, featuring stops in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle and more follows YOASOBI's recently released album, THE BOOK for, the final installment of their beloved book series.

ABOUT LILAS

Lilas is also known as ikura, vocalist of the acclaimed J-pop duo YOASOBI alongside composer Ayase. As YOASOBI, the duo has garnered global acclaim since debuting in 2019 with viral hit 'Into the Night (Yoru ni Kakeru),' which has surpassed 1.2 billion cumulative streams. Their 2023 single 'Idol' was named #1 Song of the Year on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 and broke several records. They have performed at notable festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, OSHEAGA and Primavera Sound, as well as headlined the iconic Radio City Music Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and more.

Photo Credit: Disney Enterprises, INC.







Photo Credit: Disney Enterprises, INC.

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