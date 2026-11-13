Lil' Murda Releases MURDA 'NEM EP With Saweetie, NLE Choppa and Method Man as P-VALLEY Season 3 Nears

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Lil' Murda doesn't do anything halfway. Ahead of P-Valley's third and final season premiere Friday, December 4 exclusively on STARZ, the breakout rap star steps out to claim the spotlight, bringing all of his passion, complexity, and intensity to a brand-new EP, MURDA 'NEM. As the title implies, he's also bringing the crew, with red-hot features from OGs like Method Man, stars like Saweetie, and upstarts like FendiDa Rappa, alongside an array of distinctive Southern voices: NLE Choppa, Duke Deuce, Finesse2tymes, Big K.R.I.T., Slimeroni, and more. Out now on Warner Records, MURDA 'NEM captures the unstoppable motion of a true force on the rise. Listen here.

No song speaks to Lil' Murda's current moment quite like 'I'm On Now.' Produced by Hitkidd (GloRilla, Big Boogie), the Memphis-heavy posse cut is a staggering show of strength. 'I'm on now, got the whole gang with me,' Lil' Murda spits before counting his blessings: 'My bag good, gang good, errthang good / And I sleep good, eat good, wish a n— would.' Duke Deuce then shouts his bars on top of eerie keys and big Bluff City bass, Slimeroni floats above the haters, NLE Choppa seeks vengeance, and Big K.R.I.T. styles mercilessly over a horrorcore-inspired beat switch.

Fans got their first taste of MURDA 'NEM with the FendiDa Rappa-featuring 'Homegrown'—a hard-hitting tribute to Lil' Murda's hometown of Chucalissa, Mississippi—that soundtracked teasers for the third and final season of P-Valley, which debuts December 4, with a two-episode premiere, on STARZ. Produced by GRAMMY-winning duo The Breed, that opening salvo mixes driving drill music with the darker side of turn-of-the-century Dirty South rap, creating the perfect backdrop for Lil' Murda's infectious delivery and unapologetic bars.

Lil' Murda's growth since Season 2 is undeniable. That raw charisma and grit, which made his music an essential part of the P-Valley universe, remains—but he now stands in his power like never before. He spoils Saweetie with bars and bands on the steamy 'Fine Ass.' On the grimy 'Opp Opp,' which features an explosive verse from Finesse2tymes, he delivers the stickiest hook of his career. He goes toe-to-toe with two giants on 'The Porch,' which ends on a razor-sharp verse from Method Man. Meanwhile, '3 AM,' featuring P-Valley's in-house songsmith FM New Money, mines new emotional depths, finding Lil' Murda paying tribute to his fallen friend, Big Teak, and navigating the trauma from his untimely death.

While MURDA 'NEM is Lil' Murda's debut project, fans have been tracing his development across P-Valley: Season 1 (Music From the Original TV Series) and P-Valley: Season 2 (Music From the Original TV Series) via standouts like 'Mississippi Pride,' 'Screamin' Murda,' 'Seven Pounds of Pressure,' and 'Get It On The Floor.'

At the start of Season 3, Lil' Murda—played by J. Alphonse Nicholson—stands on the precipice of global superstardom. That is, if his semi-public romance with Uncle Clifford and the gang war he ignited don't clip his wings.

With P-Valley Season 3 on the way, VIBE, ESSENCE, Deadline, Bossip, and others have hailed Lil' Murda's return, while EBONY recently wrote, 'From the moment he dropped his raw, emotional tracks on stage at The Pynk, Lil' Murda has represented one of the most compelling, complex depictions of Black Southern hip-hop, masculinity, and unapologetic love on television.'

Since its debut, P-Valley has become a cultural force by putting Black Southern stories, characters, music, and culture at the center of premium television. Created by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall, the series has built a world where music is more than atmosphere — it is part of the storytelling DNA. Lil' Murda's songs have helped expand that world beyond the screen, giving the fictional rapper a musical identity with a life of its own. With MURDA 'NEM, that sound rings out farther than ever.

The third and final season of P-Valley premieres with two new episodes Friday, December 4 on STARZ. When the newly opened Promised Land Casino floods Chucalissa with scrilla, the series' hometown heroes learn that mo' money does indeed bring mo' mayhem. Dreamers, schemers, ballers and shot-callers alike come from far and wide for a dance with chance but are they willing to put their souls on the line for a legendary bag? Back at The Pynk, Uncle Clifford dreams of expanding her empire while Roulette breaks the club's cardinal rule to build hers. As Lil' Murda's gang ties threaten to clip his wings, a caged Keyshawn fights to break free and take flight. The house might play with weighted dice, but the hustle always wins.

Related coverage: P-VALLEY Cast Discusses Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda's Love Story.

Tracklist

1. 'Homegrown' ft. FendiDa Rappa

2. 'Fine Ass' ft. Saweetie

3. 'I'm On Now' ft. Duke Deuce, Slimeroni, NLE Choppa, Big K.R.I.T.

4. 'Opp Opp' ft. Slimeroni, Finesse2Tymes

5. '3 AM' ft. FM New Money

6. 'The Porch' ft. Big K.R.I.T., Method Man

Photo Credit: STARZ









Photo Credit: STARZ

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