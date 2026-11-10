Lil Baby Releases "L.O.T.P" Music Video Featuring Gator XBOX Scene

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Grammy Award-winning rapper and songwriter Lil Baby has released the music video for 'Life Of The Party (L.O.T.P)'. Directed by ILMATO, the video sees Lil Baby living up to the track's name, jumping from party to party. Last week, Lil Baby made history as the first person in the world to play the Gator XBOX, which is a scene from the 'Life Of The Party (L.O.T.P)' music video.

'Life Of The Party (L.O.T.P)' appears on Lil Baby's new album, FRESH, released last Friday to rave reviews. FRESH notably debuted at #1 on the Apple Music Top Albums Chart and #2 on Spotify's Top Albums Debut Global Chart. The 17-track project includes features from Young Thug, Future and Rylo Rodriguez and features production from Metro Boomin, Pharrel Williams, London on Da Track, and more. FRESH was received to critical praise from the likes of Billboard, who declared Baby 'reassert[ed] his position as one of the most gifted mainstream MCs to blow up this decade.'

Yesterday, Lil Baby dropped a surprise bonus track, the 'From The Back' Remix featuring Chris Brown. In a snippet teased across social media weeks earlier, the clip sparked overwhelming fan demand, ultimately leading to the track's official release.

Alongside the album release, Lil Baby also dropped the music video for 'Mr. Do Something.' Directed by ILMATO, the video features Lil Baby riding through his old neighborhood in Atlanta, watching from the window as the neighborhood chases after him.

FRESH includes Lil Baby's hit single 'Dead Fresh,' produced by Pharrell Williams. The song has spent more than 14 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #18. It also recently reached #1 at Urban and Rhythmic Radio. Lil Baby first debuted the song at Louis Vuitton's Menswear Spring-Summer 2027 show in Paris in June.

Lil Baby most recently performed 'Dead Fresh' alongside a live orchestra as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, following Sunday Night Football.

He also joined The New York Times' 'Popcast' for an in-depth conversation on the album.

Last Saturday, Lil Baby notably headlined a special live halftime performance during the Atlanta Hawks' home game against the Brooklyn Nets. Next month, Lil Baby is set to take the stage at his upcoming birthday celebration show, Lil Baby: Fresh Prince of Atlanta, on December 5th at State Farm Arena. Tickets are available here.

Last week, Lil Baby partnered with XBOX to unveil the Gator XBOX. The one-of-a-kind creation features a playable XBOX Series X encased in its belly, complete with a chewed-up controller resting between its 60 teeth.

About Lil Baby

The Grammy award winning, Quality Control Music Group/Wolfpack Global Music/Motown Records rapper is one of the most dominant and critically-acclaimed names in music. With more than 30 billion global streams, the Atlanta native has become one of the most commercially successful and influential artists of his generation. His landmark album My Turn debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and became the best-selling and most-streamed album of 2020 across all genres. Since then, Lil Baby has earned multiple Billboard No. 1 albums, countless platinum-certified hits, and accolades including Apple Music's Artist of the Year, multiple BET Awards, and a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance. Last year, Lil Baby released WHAM, which featured appearances from Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Future, Young Thug, and GloRilla. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking Lil Baby's fourth No. 1 debut on the chart.

Photo Credit: Kendall Bessent | Hi-Res Download









Photo Credit: Kendall Bessent | Hi-Res Download

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