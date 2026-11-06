Lil Baby Releases Album FRESH With Features From Young Thug and Future

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Grammy Award-winning rapper and songwriter Lil Baby released his highly anticipated album FRESH on Friday, November 6, 2026. The 17-track project includes features from Young Thug, Future and Rylo Rodriguez. The album notably includes production from Metro Boomin, Pharrel Williams, London on Da Track, and more. Earlier this week, Lil Baby teased collaborators on the album with a cinematic trailer.

Alongside the album, Lil Baby also dropped the music video for 'Mr. Do Something.' Directed by ILMATO, the video features Lil Baby riding through his old neighborhood in Atlanta, watching from the window as the neighborhood chases after him.

FRESH includes Lil Baby's hit single 'Dead Fresh.' Produced by Pharell Williams, 'Dead Fresh' has spent more than 14 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #18. It also recently reached #1 at Urban and Rhythmic Radio. Lil Baby first debuted the song at Louis Vuitton's Menswear Spring-Summer 2027 show in Paris in June.

Lil Baby most recently joined The New York Times' 'Popcast' for an in-depth interview on the album.

Next up, Lil Baby is set to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after Sunday Night Football on November 8th. He will also perform during halftime at the Atlanta Hawks Halftime show on November 7th. Later in December, Lil Baby is set to take the stage at his upcoming birthday celebration show, Lil Baby: Fresh Prince of Atlanta, on December 5th at State Farm Arena. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

Listen to FRESH and watch the 'Mr. Do Something' video.

FRESH Digital Tracklist

1. Top Uh It

2. Mr. Do Something

3. Burnt s

4. Be The One

5. Ain't Goin

6. From The Back

7. All My Partnas feat. Future, Young Thug and Rylo Rodriguez

8. My Side

9. Life Of The Party (L.O.T.P)

10. Dead Fresh

11. Your Fault

12. All Us

13. In Your Head feat. Rylo Rodriguez

14. Like A Brat

15. Televised

16. Rareform

17. Keep Goin

About Lil Baby

The Grammy award winning, Quality Control Music Group/Wolfpack Global Music/Motown Records rapper is one of the most dominant and critically-acclaimed names in music. With more than 30 billion global streams, the Atlanta native has become one of the most commercially successful and influential artists of his generation. His landmark album My Turn debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and became the best-selling and most-streamed album of 2020 across all genres. Since then, Lil Baby has earned multiple Billboard No. 1 albums, countless platinum-certified hits, and accolades including Apple Music's Artist of the Year, multiple BET Awards, and a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance. Last year, Lil Baby released WHAM which featured appearances from Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Future, Young Thug, and GloRilla. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking Lil Baby's fourth No. 1 debut on the chart.

Photo Credit: Kendall Bessent | Hi-Res Download









Photo Credit: Kendall Bessent | Hi-Res Download

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