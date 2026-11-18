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Grammy Award-winning rapper and songwriter Lil Baby has released the music video for 'Ain't Goin,' directed by Sage English.

'Ain't Goin' appears on Lil Baby's new album FRESH, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart and became his 6th album to hit #1 on the Top Rap Albums Chart. FRESH also debuted at #1 on the Apple Music Top Albums Chart. Nine songs from the album are also currently on the Billboard Hot 100. The album is out now.

Last week, Lil Baby dropped a surprise bonus track, the 'From The Back' Remix featuring Chris Brown. Listen here. He also released the music video for 'Life of the Party (L.O.T.P),' which can be watched here. With the album he also released the music video 'Mr. Do Something,' available to watch here.

FRESH includes Lil Baby's hit single 'Dead Fresh.'

Produced by Pharrell Williams, 'Dead Fresh' has spent more than 18 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #18. It also recently reached #1 at Urban and Rhythmic Radio. The single will become his fourth #1 on Hot Rap Songs. Lil Baby first debuted the song at Louis Vuitton's Menswear Spring-Summer 2027 show in Paris in June.

Lil Baby most recently performed 'Dead Fresh' alongside a live orchestra as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, following Sunday Night Football.

He also joined The New York Times' 'Popcast' for an in-depth conversation on the album.

Next month, Lil Baby is set to take the stage at his upcoming birthday celebration show, Lil Baby: Fresh Prince of Atlanta, on December 5th at State Farm Arena. Tickets are available here.

About Lil Baby

The Grammy award winning, Quality Control Music Group/Wolfpack Global Music/Motown Records rapper is one of the most dominant and critically-acclaimed names in music. With more than 30 billion global streams, the Atlanta native has become one of the most commercially successful and influential artists of his generation. His landmark album My Turn debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and became the best-selling and most-streamed album of 2020 across all genres. Since then, Lil Baby has earned multiple Billboard No. 1 albums, countless platinum-certified hits, and accolades including Apple Music's Artist of the Year, multiple BET Awards, and a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance. Last year, Lil Baby released WHAM which featured appearances from Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Future, Young Thug, and GloRilla. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking Lil Baby's fourth No. 1 debut on the chart. Most recently, Lil Baby released 'Dead Fresh.' Produced by Pharell Williams, 'Dead Fresh' has already spent 18 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at #18. Lil Baby first debuted the song at Louis Vuitton's Menswear Spring-Summer 2027 show in Paris in June.

Photo Credit: Kendall Bessent | Hi-Res Download









Photo Credit: Kendall Bessent | Hi-Res Download

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