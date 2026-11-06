Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Liam St. John Exhumes His Desires On New Single “Unearth” Ahead of Unearth Tour
The tour will stop in Knoxville, Charleston, Memphis, Austin and Richmond, among other cities.
Western gothic rocker Liam St. John has released his brand-new single 'Unearth,' available everywhere today through Big Loud Rock. The new track continues St. John's path into the dark undertow, striking a balance between pensive lyrics fit for the confession booth and heavy rock n' roll fit for the barrooms. A pleading, gritty song, 'Unearth' captures an overwhelming, undying faith for one's lover. Surrounded by bones, grime, and blood, St. John begs with a quasi-religious fervor: 'Dig me up and kill me evermore.'
After a busy fall on the road with Amigo The Devil, Cameron Whitcomb, and Bridge City Sinners, St. John will hit the ground running at the top of the new year with his headline Unearth Tour. The dates kick off in January and will take him through Knoxville, Charleston, Memphis, Austin, and Richmond, among many others. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit his website.
'This is one of those magical music moments that all artists chase and I just happened to be in the right place, the right time, with the right people,' stated St. John. 'I fell madly in love once, and I would have done anything for her, even if it killed me, and in a way I died a little everyday. This song is about that!'
'Unearth' follows the release of '
With over 100 million global streams across platforms, St. John has had a breakout year, which saw the release of his critically acclaimed debut studio album Man Of The North. It was hailed as 'a bluesy, powerful album that announces the Washington state songwriter as an artist you need to know' by Rolling Stone, along with features by NPR's Weekend Edition, People Magazine, a performance on
St. John has since brought the songs of Man Of The North to life through a series of stunning, cinematic performances captured around the globe, from the breathtaking heights of the
2027 Tour Dates
01/13 - Knoxville, TN @ Barleys
01/14 - Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds
01/15 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House
01/16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Backroom
01/17 - Greenville, SC @ Radio Room
01/20 - Tupelo, MS @ Blue Canoe
01/21 - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larrys
01/22 - Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge at Minglewood
01/23 - Springfield, MO @ Regency Live
01/26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head
01/27 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links
01/28 - San Antonio, TX @ Sam's Burger Joint
01/29 - Austin, TX @ 3Ten ACL Live
01/30 - Houston, TX @ Bad Astronaut
02/01 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's
02/02 - Mobile, AL @ The Merry Widow
02/03 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
02/05 - Richmond, VA @ Black Iris Social Club
02/06 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor
Photo Credit: Dustin Genereaux
Photo Credit: Dustin Genereaux
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