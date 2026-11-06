Liam St. John Exhumes His Desires On New Single “Unearth” Ahead of Unearth Tour

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Western gothic rocker Liam St. John has released his brand-new single 'Unearth,' available everywhere today through Big Loud Rock. The new track continues St. John's path into the dark undertow, striking a balance between pensive lyrics fit for the confession booth and heavy rock n' roll fit for the barrooms. A pleading, gritty song, 'Unearth' captures an overwhelming, undying faith for one's lover. Surrounded by bones, grime, and blood, St. John begs with a quasi-religious fervor: 'Dig me up and kill me evermore.'

After a busy fall on the road with Amigo The Devil, Cameron Whitcomb, and Bridge City Sinners, St. John will hit the ground running at the top of the new year with his headline Unearth Tour. The dates kick off in January and will take him through Knoxville, Charleston, Memphis, Austin, and Richmond, among many others. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit his website.

'This is one of those magical music moments that all artists chase and I just happened to be in the right place, the right time, with the right people,' stated St. John. 'I fell madly in love once, and I would have done anything for her, even if it killed me, and in a way I died a little everyday. This song is about that!'

'Unearth' follows the release of '

,' a moving reflection on childhood innocence, memory, and past substance abuse. All Country News called the track 'a bruising piece of country storytelling with a rock-and-roll scar running straight through it.' Praising his songwriting chops, they continued: 'St. John captures that collision between childhood certainty and adult reality without dressing it up.' Earlier this year, St. John released ',' a heart-aching ballad of lost love that he wrote at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals.raved, 'How can pain sound so perfect, and throaty grit be this gut-it-out gorgeous?,' while Melodic Magazine stated, 'The song blends haunting melodies with raw, emotional lyrics, staying true to St. John's Signature Sound .'

With over 100 million global streams across platforms, St. John has had a breakout year, which saw the release of his critically acclaimed debut studio album Man Of The North. It was hailed as 'a bluesy, powerful album that announces the Washington state songwriter as an artist you need to know' by Rolling Stone, along with features by NPR's Weekend Edition, People Magazine, a performance on

, and more. The launch of Man Of The North led to sold-out tours across the US, Europe, and the UK, including buzzing performances at SXSW, Lollapalooza, and CMA Fest, as well as his debut at the Grand Ole Opry.

St. John has since brought the songs of Man Of The North to life through a series of stunning, cinematic performances captured around the globe, from the breathtaking heights of the

2027 Tour Dates

, the depths of the, to the edge of the cliffs of the Scottish coast at the striking, and beyond. It collectively drew over 25 million views across all platforms and culminated in the recently released live album Man Of The North (Live In The Wild) , out now.

01/13 - Knoxville, TN @ Barleys

01/14 - Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds

01/15 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House

01/16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Backroom

01/17 - Greenville, SC @ Radio Room

01/20 - Tupelo, MS @ Blue Canoe

01/21 - Oxford, MS @ Proud Larrys

01/22 - Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge at Minglewood

01/23 - Springfield, MO @ Regency Live

01/26 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

01/27 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links

01/28 - San Antonio, TX @ Sam's Burger Joint

01/29 - Austin, TX @ 3Ten ACL Live

01/30 - Houston, TX @ Bad Astronaut

02/01 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's

02/02 - Mobile, AL @ The Merry Widow

02/03 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

02/05 - Richmond, VA @ Black Iris Social Club

02/06 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

Photo Credit: Dustin Genereaux









Photo Credit: Dustin Genereaux

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone