"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Les Claypool to Release Claypool Gold Live Featuring PRIMUS, THE CLAYPOOL LENNON DELIRIUM
The album arrives on vinyl, CD and digital platforms via ATO Records, featuring reinterpretations of classic PRIMUS and Pink Floyd songs.
Following a summer of genre-defying performances, Les Claypool announces Claypool Gold Live, a new live release capturing the collaborative spirit of his 2026 Claypool Gold tour. Arriving December 18 via ATO Records, the release brings together Primus, The Claypool Lennon Delirium and Colonel Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade for two extended live performances that showcase the musical chemistry at the heart of the tour. Pre-orders and pre-saves are available today.
The Claypool Gold tour brought three distinct corners of Claypool's musical universe together for a singular concert experience. Rather than following a traditional three-band format, the groups shared the same stage, rotating through sets and weaving their respective repertoires into one continuous musical journey. Ever-changing setlists, unexpected collaborations and spontaneous surprises made each night its own adventure.
Recorded live in California and Texas, Claypool Gold Live captures two of the tour's collaborative performances through expansive interpretations of classic Primus and Pink Floyd songs. The release offers a glimpse into the interplay between Claypool's unmistakable bass-driven experimentation, the psychedelic explorations of The Claypool Lennon Delirium and the adventurous improvisational spirit of the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade.
For fans who experienced Claypool Gold firsthand, the release is a chance to revisit the tour's unpredictable energy. For those who missed it, it offers a window into a live experience where the boundaries between three bands dissolved and the music took on a life of its own.
Claypool Gold Live is out December 18, 2026, on LP, CD and digital platforms.
Pre-order / pre-save Claypool Gold Live
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