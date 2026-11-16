NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following a summer of genre-defying performances, Les Claypool announces Claypool Gold Live, a new live release capturing the collaborative spirit of his 2026 Claypool Gold tour. Arriving December 18 via ATO Records, the release brings together Primus, The Claypool Lennon Delirium and Colonel Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade for two extended live performances that showcase the musical chemistry at the heart of the tour. Pre-orders and pre-saves are available today.

The Claypool Gold tour brought three distinct corners of Claypool's musical universe together for a singular concert experience. Rather than following a traditional three-band format, the groups shared the same stage, rotating through sets and weaving their respective repertoires into one continuous musical journey. Ever-changing setlists, unexpected collaborations and spontaneous surprises made each night its own adventure.

Recorded live in California and Texas, Claypool Gold Live captures two of the tour's collaborative performances through expansive interpretations of classic Primus and Pink Floyd songs. The release offers a glimpse into the interplay between Claypool's unmistakable bass-driven experimentation, the psychedelic explorations of The Claypool Lennon Delirium and the adventurous improvisational spirit of the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade.

For fans who experienced Claypool Gold firsthand, the release is a chance to revisit the tour's unpredictable energy. For those who missed it, it offers a window into a live experience where the boundaries between three bands dissolved and the music took on a life of its own.

Claypool Gold Live is out December 18, 2026, on LP, CD and digital platforms.

Pre-order / pre-save Claypool Gold Live







Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone