Leon Thomas Releases New Single “TROPHY” Following 2026 GRAMMY Wins

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Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Leon Thomas has unveiled his first new single since earning six GRAMMY nominations and two wins at the 2026 GRAMMY Awards, 'TROPHY,' released via EZMNY Records/Motown Records. Thomas' upcoming festival appearances include Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on November 14 and Coachella in April 2027.

A slow-burning R&B record, 'TROPHY' marries soulful melodies with lush, funk-inflected production and the timeless sensibility of classic soul. Warm instrumentation and Leon's smooth vocals lend the track a sensual pull, letting the romance unfold with every note.

Produced by Freaky Rob and D. Phelps, 'TROPHY' finds Thomas exploring a more intimate kind of victory, where the pursuit is just as rewarding as the prize.

'TROPHY' arrives following the announcement of Thomas' upcoming performances at Coachella in April 2027 and ahead of his appearance at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles on November 14. Earlier this year, he joined Bruno Mars on The Romantic Tour and supported Lenny Kravitz at Gunnersbury Park in London. Thomas also took his MUTTS DON'T HEEL tour overseas following a sold-out North American run, with dates across Europe in the spring and Australia and New Zealand over the summer. He also performed at Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The single follows the remarkable commercial and chart success of MUTT, which has amassed more than 3.1 billion streams worldwide. The album's impact extended beyond the charts, earning features in The New York Times, GQ, Variety, and more, while Thomas' NPR Tiny Desk performance became one of the platform's highest-performing performances of 2025. He went on to grace the cover of Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players issue, where he was also named Breakthrough Artist of the Year and received the Creative Visionary Award.

Throughout 2026, Leon Thomas has continued to earn recognition across the industry, taking home Breakthrough R&B Artist at the American Music Awards, Best R&B/Pop Artist at the BET Awards, two wins at the iHeartMusic Awards, the ASCAP Vanguard Award, and a No. 2 ranking on Billboard's Hottest R&B Artists of 2026 list.

With 'TROPHY,' Leon Thomas opens the next chapter of his artistry, offering a first glimpse of the music to come as he continues to shape the sound and direction of contemporary R&B.

Photo Credit: Malik Gist









Photo Credit: Malik Gist

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