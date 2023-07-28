Le Sserafim & Rina Sawayama Team Up for a Remix of 'Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife'

“Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife (Rina Sawayama Remix)” is available now on all streaming platforms worldwide.

Jul. 28, 2023

LE SSERAFIM and Rina Sawayama teamed up for “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife (Rina Sawayama Remix)”, unveiled today.

"The princess of pop for the 'it' crowd" (British Vogue) Rina Sawayama adds her take on the record-breaking girl group LE SSERAFIM’s first ever all-English track “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife.” The highly-anticipated remix by the two of the biggest rising artists declare to the world that no taboos will ever stop them from moving beyond what is laid out for them. 

“Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife,” the B-side track of the quintet’s first studio album UNFORGIVEN with over 54 million streams on Spotify alone is garnering worldwide attention three months after its release, rising back to the top 5 on local streaming charts in Korea while peaking at No. 66 on Billboard Global 200, and No. 36 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S..LE SSERAFIM are gearing up to set off their next limitless chapter with the support of Rina Sawayama, the pop star who has landed over 50 album of the year lists including the New York Times (No.2), The Guardian (No.3), Rolling Stone (No.6).

About LE SSERAFIM:

LE SSERAFIM, consisting of members KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE, are the first girl group launched by Source Music under HYBE. The act made their debut with their 1st EP FEARLESS on May 2, 2022 and are making their way to the summit of K-pop as the new queens. FEARLESS debuted No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in a total of 13 countries including Japan, Indonesia and more.

As its name—an anagram of ‘IM FEARLESS’—implies, LE SSERAFIM are determined to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world. The group released their 2nd EP ANTIFRAGILE on October 17, 2022 and made their first entry on Billboard 200 at No. 14. Their highly-anticipated 1st studio album UNFORGIVEN, released on May 1, 2023, titled LE SSERAFIM as the fastest girl group in the history of K-pop to enter top 10 on Billboard 200 at No.6, just one year after their debut.

About Rina Sawayama:

Rina Sawayama is a Japanese-British musician, model and actor who started her solo music career after graduating from Cambridge University in 2012. Rina rapidly attracted the attention of press around her early releases and in 2020 she released her critically acclaimed debut album “SAWAYAMA”. More recently, her sophomore album “Hold The Girl” debuted at #3 in the UK Official Charts and saw her sell out tours across the globe.

To date Rina has graced the covers of multiple magazines including British Vogue, NME, Sunday Times Style, Billboard, V Magazine and more. This year saw Rina make her acting debut in a feature film as Akira in John Wick: Chapter 4 alongside Keanu Reeves. Alongside her music and acting career, Rina continues to collaborate with brands including Gucci, Versace, Charlotte Tilbury, Calvin Klein and Mercedes Benz.

Photo Courtesy: SOURCE MUSIC




