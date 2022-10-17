Le Sserafim Make a Highly-Anticipated Comeback With New EP 'Antifragile'

Next global rookie LE SSERAFIM (KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE) unveiled their second EP ANTIFRAGILE and an accompanying video for their lead single "ANTIFRAGILE". The music video earned over one million views for less than an hour from its release.

With the release of their May debut EP FEARLESS, LE SSERAFIM showed their determination to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world. ANTIFRAGILE continues this story of LE SSERAFIM. The album depicts the hardships the members have faced during their journey of pursuing their aspiration to rise to the top and embark on a road that hasn't been taken.

The lead single of the EP with the same title is an Afro-Latin style of pop genre with a hard-hitting Latin rhythm. "ANTIFRAGILE" carries a message of accepting hard times as a motivation for growth and reasserting one's determination to become stronger. The lyrics "Don't forget my pointe shoes I left behind. What more must be said" are the ones only KAZUHA, who has done ballet for fifteen years, as well as KIM CHAEWON and SAKURA, who have had years of experience prior to LE SSERAFIM in the industry, can sing.

HUH YUNJIN participated in the lyric-writing of three tracks on the new EP-"Impurities", "No Celestial", and "Good Parts (when the quality is bad but I am)", while SAKURA was featured on the credit for "Good Parts (when the quality is bad but I am)".

The music video employs a motif of meteorite and collisions to represent the meaning behind ANTIFRAGILE which conveys 'what doesn't destroy you, makes you stronger'. Unfazed by the falling meteorite, LE SSERAFIM go about their day at their own pace. The members come out to the streets full of confidence and enjoy doing what they want, showing their strong will to face any hardships that may come their way with fearlessness. Additionally, the video boasts LE SSERAFIM's charismatic, top notch performance. The arm-heavy choreography symbolizes strength while the movements that imitate a cat adds an alluring feel to the overall performance.

ANTIFRAGILE is now available on all streaming platforms worldwide.

LE SSERAFIM, consisting of members KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE, are the first girl group launched by Source Music under HYBE. The act made their debut with their 1st EP FEARLESS on May 2, 2022 and are making their way to the summit of K-pop as the new queens.

FEARLESS debuted No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in a total of 13 countries including Japan, Indonesia and more. As its name-an anagram of 'IM FEARLESS'-implies, LE SSERAFIM are determined to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world. Following the highly successful debut EP, LE SSERAFIM released their second EP ANTIFRAGILE on October 17, 2022.

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the new music video here: