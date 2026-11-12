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Lauv Releases New Single “GUTS” Following Earlier 2026 Singles

The single follows earlier 2026 releases “Pretty Little Things” and “Don’t Know You.”.

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Lauv Releases New Single “GUTS” Following Earlier 2026 Singles

Multi-Platinum and chart-topping singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Lauv has released his new single, 'Guts,' out now via AWAL.

'Guts' channels the resentment, frustration, and fallout of caring about someone who doesn't seem to value the relationship in the same way. The repeated lyrics 'the more I give, the less you take' and 'the more I love, the more you fake' expose the growing imbalance between two people drifting apart. Beneath the bitterness and sarcasm lies a deep sense of disappointment, as the song explores the struggle of letting go of someone while trying to find a way to drown out the thoughts they leave behind.

Of the track, Lauv says ''Guts' is a Lauv tender heartbreak banger about loving your best friend and realizing it'll never be more and wanting to just shove it in their face because the pain of holding on and lying is just too much.'

Earlier this year, Lauv released the singles 'Pretty Little Things' and 'Don't Know You'. The former explores the moment when chemistry feels undeniable, but vulnerability still lingers, while the latter captures the anxiety of wanting someone who won't fully let you in.

About Lauv

Known for his intriguing and inventive soundscapes, Multi-Platinum singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Lauv asserts himself as a storyteller first and foremost, enchanting audiences everywhere by converting his real life experiences into generational anthems.

With over 14 billion streams and counting, Lauv started his artist career in 2015 with viral sensation 'The Other,' followed by his career catapulting megahit, 'I Like Me Better' (Certified RIAA Sextuple-Platinum). In true storyteller fashion, he followed those singles with his critically acclaimed I Met You When I Was 18 (Certified RIAA Platinum) and 2020 debut album ~how i'm feeling~ (Certified RIAA Gold) with major guest artist appearances from BTS, Troye Sivan, Anne-Marie and Alessia Cara.

Lauv's 2022 full-length album, All 4 Nothing, received praise from outlets such as Rolling Stone, MTV, and V Magazine with Billboard calling him 'one of pop's premier songwriters.' While amassing a global audience with his songs, Lauv has sold out multiple global headline tours, supported Ed SHeeran in stadiums and performed on prime-time late night TV including, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and more.

Photo Credit: Lauren Dunn

Lauv Releases New Single “GUTS” Following Earlier 2026 Singles Image

Lauv Releases New Single “GUTS” Following Earlier 2026 Singles Image

Lauv Releases New Single “GUTS” Following Earlier 2026 Singles Image


Photo Credit: Lauren Dunn
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