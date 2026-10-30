Lauren Daigle Makes Capitol/Interscope/CCMG Debut WITH TWO NEW SONGS

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Two-time GRAMMY winner Lauren Daigle – who has amassed more than a billion combined global streams with such chart-topping hits as 'You Say' (6x Platinum), 'How Can It Be' (Platinum), 'Rescue' (2x Platinum) and 'Thank God I Do' (Platinum) – has earned numerous accolades, including two GRAMMY Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards and 10 GMA Dove Music Awards, and has signed to Capitol / Interscope / CCMG.

The Louisiana native makes her label debut today with two new Christmas songs, recorded with The Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The soulful versions of 'Sleigh Ride' and 'Go Tell It On The Mountain' mark her debut for the label.

The New York Times hailed Daigle as 'the biggest singer in contemporary Christian music (CCM), observing that she has crossed over into pop music with greater success than any artist since the early '90s. How Can It Be, her 2015 debut album, charted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Christian Albums tally – a feat she repeated with Behold: A Christmas Collection (2016), Look Up Child (2018) and Lauren Daigle (2023). Each of the albums also ranked within the top 30 of the Billboard 200, with the 2x Platinum Look Up Child debuting at No. 3 to become the highest-charting Christian album by a woman in over 20 years. Lead single 'You Say' topped Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart for 132 weeks and peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100, buoyed by its crossover from Christian radio to multiple mainstream formats.

Of the partnership, Daigle says, 'I'm really happy to be joining the Interscope / Capitol and CCMG family as we set sail for the adventure of creating new music. I have such respect for the talented visionaries leading these great companies and deeply look forward with excitement to all that is to come!'

John Janick, Chairman & CEO of Interscope Capitol Label Group, adds, 'Lauren is the rare kind of artist who has simultaneously built an exceptionally loyal following while creating music that transcends boundaries in very powerful ways. We are so happy to have her in the Interscope Capitol family and are excited to be working with her and her incredible team.'

Brad O'Donnell, President of CCMG, shares, 'Lauren is an icon, a one-of-a-kind artist with a voice and message that resonate around the world. We can't wait to work with her and our partners at Capitol to grow her audience and build on her incredible legacy.'

Tom March, Chairman and CEO of Capitol Music Group, adds, 'It's been fantastic spending time with Lauren and getting to know her over these last few months. She's brilliant and has been so welcoming. It's very special to be working with an artist like Lauren, who has already achieved so much in her remarkable career, but where there's still so much further to go. We can't wait to get started.'

Recording 'Sleigh Ride' and 'Go Tell It On The Mountain' with the iconic Preservation Hall Jazz Band is a full-circle moment for Daigle, bringing her Louisiana roots to the forefront and pairing one of the most recognizable voices of her generation with a band that has helped define the sound and spirit of New Orleans for decades.

'Coming from New Orleans, bringing together different musical styles with a little second line spirit feels like a celebration of new relationships, fresh perspectives and the joy of sharing my music with others,' says Daigle.

Following today's digital release, the two songs will be available on a special 7' vinyl edition on November 27.

Daigle will launch The Behold Christmas Tour with a two-night stand at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on December 2 and 3. The Preservation Hall Jazz Band will join her for two shows at Saenger Theatre in New Orleans and the run will wrap up in Orlando at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. A portion of each ticket purchased will be donated to Daigle's charity, The Price Fund. Named for her grandfather, the Fund has contributed over $4.2 million worldwide to over 100 organizations dedicated to music education, providing food to those in need and helping the elderly.

In addition to her GRAMMY wins for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Look Up Child and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for 'You Say,' Daigle has received seven Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards and 10 GMA Dove Music Awards. She has performed at the Super Bowl with Trombone Shorty and sold-out world tours on four continents with her latest arena outing selling over one million tickets.

Lauren Daigle – The Behold Christmas Tour

12/2 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

12/3 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

12/5 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre with The Preservation Hall Jazz Band

12/6 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre with The Preservation Hall Jazz Band

12/12 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Photo Credit: Aaron Bean











Photo Credit: Aaron Bean

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