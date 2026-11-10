Laura Gibson Signs to Fluff & Gravy Records, Shares New Single "Sylvia"

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Acclaimed indie folk artist Laura Gibson has signed with Fluff & Gravy Records, the Portland outfit hailed by NPR's Ann Powers as 'the West Coast's finest little label,' with recent releases from Anna Tivel and Alela Diane. She also joins London's Loose Music, which has been the UK home to Neko Case, Courtney Marie Andrews, and Sturgill Simpson. Of the signings, she offers, 'I am thrilled to work with two labels I've admired for a really long time. Loose Music and Fluff & Gravy have released some of my favorite albums of the past few years. Most important, they are true-blue music lovers and kind, thoughtful people. Grateful to join the family.'

To mark the announcements, Gibson is sharing a new single, '

,' her first new solo music since 2018's Goners (Barsuk/City Slang). She recorded the track live, just her and her guitar, with engineer Zach Bloomstein at Portland's legendary Jackpot! Studio.

Of the song, Gibson says, ''Sylvia' is one of my favorite songs I've ever written. It was a slow revelation. I chipped away at those lyrics over the course of a few years, through a few big life upheavals. It is the story of two women—one who gives in easily to pleasure, one who hopes her discipline might save her. Like a lot of folks, I've found myself, in recent years, longing for some definitive source of moral wisdom, some metaphysical 'good' to appeal to. It is often in my communion with other women where I feel closest to such a thing. Both Sylvia and the narrator recognize real goodness in each other, neither is able to see it in themselves. I relate to both characters.'

Gibson has also announced shows in Portland and Seattle for May 2027, as well as an April tour throughout the UK and Europe. Tickets are on-sale now.

Laura Gibson has spent her career releasing some of the most devastatingly beautiful folk records of the past twenty years. Born and raised in the small Oregon logging town of Coquille, the singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist is perhaps best known for inspiring and performing the very first NPR Tiny Desk Concert. But over five albums and several collaborations, she has established herself as one of today's most compelling lyricists—a wisdom-seeker in the lineage of Leonard Cohen and a keen observer of our shared humanity.

Gibson's fifth full-length, Goners, was praised by NPR Music as 'a gripping collection of songs about accountability and grief.' The Fader called it 'so incessantly beautiful that one cannot help but want to gently crack it open to get to its beating core,' and The New York Times wrote, 'Gibson has steadily and ambitiously expanded both her music and lyrics, from folky to surreal, spooky and allegorical.' Goners followed 2016's Empire Builder, which Pitchfork hailed as her 'most assured work to date,' writing, 'She has this uncanny way of drawing you into her ruminations, making you connect with her emotionally.'

Between albums three and four, Gibson earned an MFA in writing from Hunter College, completing her thesis in the back of a tour van. Her essays have appeared in Talkhouse, the Los Angeles Review, and Oregon Humanities magazine, and she was a 2021 recipient of MIT's McElheny Award for composing the original music for OPB's Timber Wars podcast. She is currently writing a book and readying her first album in nearly a decade.

More news (and music) from Laura Gibson is expected soon.

Laura Gibson 2027 Tour Dates

April 8 — Nijmegen, NL @ Thiemeloods

April 9 — Deventer, NL @ Penninckhuis

April 11 — Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

April 13 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique Witlof Bar

April 14 — Paris, FR @ Pop Up

April 15 — London, UK @ Lexington

April 16 — Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

April 17 — Gateshead, UK @ Central Bar

April 18 — Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

May 7 — Seattle, WA @ Ballard Homestead

May 8 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Photo Credit: Holly Andres



Photo Credit: Holly Andres

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