Land of Talk Releases New Album LASTS on Saddle Creek, Shares 'Broken Tongue' Video

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Land of Talk's new album LASTS arrived in stores and on DSPs today via Saddle Creek. To celebrate the release, the Montreal-based project of Lizzie Powell has shared the Ana-Maria Espino Trudel-directed video for wiry album opener 'Broken Tongue.' The song proves to be a masterful, lyrical stream of consciousness that poured out of Powell while recording. It brought back memories of their teen years, and is rooted in resistance and survival. The chorus haunted Powell for years before they started to hear the song's moving parts: its driving rhythm, wailing keys, and forceful vocal. Lyrically, the song reflects on who they have become after the Me Too movement and speaks directly to perpetrators of violence and those complicit in keeping their secrets. 'I wish I could have spoken up back then, and I'm proud to be speaking out now and always on behalf of survivors of sexual violence in the music industry and beyond,' Powell says.

LASTS, the band's sixth full-length, has been earning praise and support from NPR Music, Exclaim!, Dork, The Alternative, and more, while advance singles '

,' ',' and '' have seen additional coverage from Stereogum, Consequence, The Line Of Best Fit, The Needle Drop, and Under The Radar, among others. Listen to LASTS now here

LASTS is full of double meanings–both resilience and finality, acting as a noun and a verb. Though the album is haunted by crises including climate collapse, political upheaval, and genocide, the magnitude of global turmoil led Powell towards smaller, humane depictions of suffering and grief. As both their parents became ill, Powell reflected on the last time a person might walk, might talk to a loved one. Yet watching their parents near the other side of life's arc also made Powell consider all they had survived across their own decades on this earth, their new songs channeling both gratitude and rage. LASTS became a phrase, honoring Land of Talk's circuitous route and all Powell's reckoned with through the years. 'I think of this record as a love letter to life,' they say.

Though there is a raw, in-the-room quality that conjures the scrappier rock of early Land of Talk albums with LASTS, there's also a humid, dreamlike quality to the performances–a sense that something new is gradually emerging over the course of each song, just as Powell's writing had rested on nothing being certain aside from the magic and mystery of how the ideas arrived to them. The end result is an album both lean and winding, allowing Powell's words and melodies to take centerstage, uncrowded in visceral, shot-no-chaser arrangements.

Land of Talk online: Instagram | Bandcamp | Website

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