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Bringing his signature soulful sound and unmistakable vocal style to a holiday classic, Lamont Landers releases his rendition of Stevie Wonder's beloved Christmas favorite, 'What Christmas Means To Me' – Listen here. The Alabama native recorded his take on the beloved song at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals. FAME is one of the most legendary recording studios in American music history, hosting iconic sessions by Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Etta James, Otis Redding, Little Richard, Clarence Carter, and countless other soul, R&B, rock, and country greats.

The new release continues Landers' holiday tradition, following last year's Lamont Landers Sings...The Holidays, which featured his soulful takes on Christmas favorites 'Someday At Christmas' and 'This Christmas.' This time around, Landers delivers a fresh take that captures the song's joyful spirit while showcasing the musical versatility that has made him an artist to watch.

Originally recorded by Stevie Wonder in 1967, 'What Christmas Means To Me' has become one of the most recognizable and enduring songs of the holiday season. With its infectious energy, feel-good nostalgia and unmistakable holiday magic, Landers' rendition brings a little extra soul to the most wonderful time of the year.

''What Christmas Means To Me' is one of those songs that captures everything I love about the holiday season,' shares Landers. 'It's full of joy, soul and just the kind of energy that makes you want to turn it up. I had a lot of fun putting my own spin on it, while paying tribute to a song and an artist I've always loved.'

It's been a defining year for Landers, who has emerged as one of the most compelling new voices in soul and southern rock. From joining an exclusive group of artists who have performed on both the Grand Ole Opry stage and Showtime at The Apollo to sharing stages with Alabama Shakes, appearing on The Bobby Bones Show and headlining his own run of dates across the country, Landers has spent the year turning heads with a sound and presence entirely his own. Along the way, he has continued to build an impressive catalog, releasing new music through Lucille Records, Dave Cobb's imprint under MCA, including his Chris Stapleton-penned 'Lonely Girl' and funky, hard-hitting track 'For the Record.'

Whether channeling the grit and swagger of soul-drenched rock or breathing new life into a timeless holiday classic, Landers brings a rare combination of raw vocal power, musical instinct and emotional depth to his performances. His latest release is a reminder that great songs transcend genres and generations, and that his appreciation for the music that moves people runs just as deep as his ability to make it his own.

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About MCA

MCA, a division of Universal Music Group, represents a modern, artist-first approach to country music, building on the rich legacy of the Music Corporation of America. Under the leadership of Mike Harris (President & CEO) and Dave Cobb (Chief Creative Officer), MCA continues to shape the future of country music while honoring the traditions that have made the genre an integral part of American culture.

MCA includes the iconic labels MCA Nashville, Mercury Nashville, and Lucille Records. The label's diverse roster features some of country music's most influential artists, including 49 Winchester, Alan Jackson, Blake Proehl, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Carter Faith, Chris Stapleton, Dalton Davis, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, George Strait, Jacob Hackworth, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Ross, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Kenny Whitmire, Kinsley, Lamont Landers, Landon Smith, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Grimes, Madden Metcalf, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Nate Bargatze, NEEDTOBREATHE, Parker McCollum, Reba, Sam Hunt, Sons of Habit, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Hubbard, Vince Gill, and Wyatt McCubbin.

Photo Credit: Nick Swift









Photo Credit: Nick Swift

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