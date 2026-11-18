"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Lainey Wilson to Host THE 60TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS, With Rehearsal Content and Backstage Interviews Released
Lainey Wilson hosts THE 60TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, with broadcast on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu.
The Country Music Association has released additional behind-the-scenes content from rehearsals ahead of 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards,' including Lainey Wilson's host press conference, backstage artist interviews and rehearsal footage. Newly added content features The Red Clay Strays.
'The 60th Annual CMA Awards,' hosted by Lainey Wilson, airs live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville tonight, Nov. 18 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC, Disney+ and next day on Hulu. A full list of CMA Awards performers and presenters is available at cmaawards.com/performers-presenters.
Earlier announcements from the Country Music Association and ABC detailed the presenters and special guests for the telecast, which Wilson is hosting for a third consecutive year.
Production
'The 60th Annual CMA Awards' is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alan Carter is the Director and Jon Macks is the Head Writer.
For more information about the CMA Awards, visit cmaawards.com.
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