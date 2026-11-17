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The Country Music Association and ABC have announced presenters and special guests for 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards.' Hosted by Lainey Wilson, the live broadcast airs from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 18 (8:00–11:00 PM/ET) on ABC, Disney+ and next-day viewing available on Hulu.

This year's CMA Awards presenters include CMA Awards nominee Avery Anna; global superstar entertainer Michael Bublé; Super Bowl LXI, Monday Night Football Play-by-Play Announcer Joe Buck; Academy Award-winning actress and producer Jessica Chastain; CMA Awards nominee Carter Faith; 18-time CMA Awards winner and 12-time CMA Awards host Vince Gill; eight-time CMA Awards winner Little Big Town; five-time CMA Awards winner Martina McBride; three-time CMA Awards winner Carly Pearce; actor, writer and producer Glen Powell; CMA Awards nominee Emily Ann Roberts; CMA Awards winner and former CMA Awards host Darius Rucker; Super Bowl LXI, Monday Night Football Sideline Reporter, 'NFL Live' Host and College Football Reporter Laura Rutledge; three-time CMA Awards nominee Shaboozey; actor, best-selling author and philanthropist Kimberly Williams-Paisley; 18-time Grammy Award-winning artist Cece Winans; and six-time CMA Awards winner Lee Ann Womack.

Special appearances for this year's show include four-time CMA Awards winner Clint Black; two-time CMA Awards winner and four-time CMA Awards host Luke Bryan; six-time CMA Awards winner Lady A; actress and comedian Leanne Morgan; comedian, actor, and producer Matt Rife; and Emmy-award winning anchor and host from ABC's 'Good Morning America,' Lara Spencer.

CMA Awards Backstage Live presented by Bath & Body Works, a second screen experience hosted by two-time CMA Awards nominee Lauren Alaina (@laurenalaina) and Haley Baylee (@haleyybaylee) live on CMA's TikTok channel (@countrymusicassociation), will take viewers behind-the-scenes at Bridgestone Arena during the CMA Awards broadcast.

Prior to the main broadcast, CMA Awards nominee Thelma & James will host the Pre-Telecast Ceremony, honoring CMA Broadcast Award winners, CMA International Award winners, and additional CMA Industry Honors.

For more information about 'The 60th Annual CMA Awards,' visit CMAawards.com. CMA can be followed on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads and X. The hashtag for the conversation is #CMAawards.

'The 60th Annual CMA Awards' is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton serves as Executive Producer, Alan Carter is Director, and Jon Macks is Head Writer.

About the CMA Awards

First held in 1967, the CMA Awards is the longest-running, annual music awards program on network television. Each year, the show honors outstanding achievement in Country Music—celebrating the artists, songwriters, musicians, and industry professionals whose work has shaped the genre. Winners and nominees are determined by CMA's Professional voting membership, reflecting the voices of their peers across the industry. The CMA Awards airs live on ABC, with next-day streaming available on Hulu, and is part of CMA's television portfolio alongside 'CMA Fest' and 'CMA Country Christmas.'

Photo Credit: CMA/ABC



Photo Credit: CMA/ABC

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