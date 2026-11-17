NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

South London indie rock four-piece Lady Of Mars have announced their brand-new single, 'Buckley,' out now via FLG, the rock and alternative imprint of Frontiers Label Group. Arriving on what would have been Jeff Buckley's birthday, the track is a heartfelt yet playful tribute to the late musician, inspired by his iconic album Grace and his extraordinary musical legacy.

Rather than dwelling on the tragedy of Buckley's untimely passing, the song imagines an alternate reality in which vocalist Neve Bowen could share a stage with him, playing lead guitar together in the same band. It's a celebration of musical inspiration, creativity and the enduring influence of an artist whose work continues to resonate with generations of musicians.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the single, Neve Bowen commented:

'I was inspired by Jeff Buckley's album 'Grace', which I absolutely love. The song has a playful lyric about an imaginary scenario of what it would be like to make music with him, playing lead guitar in a band together, rather than dwelling on the tragedy of his passing. I'll forever be in awe of Jeff Buckley's talent and guitar playing, and forever sad that he wasn't able to make more music. The world has been robbed of 30 years of incredible Jeff Buckley albums!'

Stream 'Buckley' here.

About Lady Of Mars

Picture Patti Smith's poetic snarl rewired through Wolf Alice's widescreen dynamics, then dropped into a rehearsal room in South London; that's the sonic territory Lady Of Mars occupy. The female-fronted indie rock four-piece take the raw nerve and romance of late '70s new wave and rebuild it for right now, combining shimmering guitar hooks, cutting solos, soaring vocals and emotionally charged lyrics.

Fronted by Neve Bowen, alongside Thea Mercado (guitar), Scott Henry (drums) and Vince Cagoyong (bass), Lady Of Mars draw inspiration from the likes of Stevie Nicks, Blondie, The Smiths and Patti Smith, while crafting a sound that is distinctly their own: melodic, urgent and driven by genuine emotion.

Before signing to FLG, the band's independent singles 'Black & Blue,' 'Hits A Nerve' and 'Girls Who Play Guitar' amassed over 300,000 organic streams, without playlist support or promotional backing. Their music explores themes of empowerment, toxic relationships, self-discovery and personal growth, balancing darker subject matter with moments of confidence and optimism.

That emotional range has helped the band build a growing following through live performances, sharing stages with The K's, Don Broco, The Damned, James, Permanent Joy and Girlband!, as well as appearing at festivals including 2000 Trees, Lakefest, Sign Of The Times and The Gathering Sound. Their debut tour also saw them support Mirador, the project featuring Jake Kiska (Greta Van Fleet) and Chris Turpin (Ida Mae), across the UK and Europe.

The band have already attracted praise from the music press, with Louder Than War describing their sound as 'a sharp, turbocharged blast of new wave rock,' while Gigwise hailed them as 'exploding with potential! Dark and lyrically sharp.'

Following their signing to FLG and the release of 'Let It Burn,' Lady Of Mars continue to build momentum with 'Buckley,' offering another glimpse into their evolving sound and the musical influences that shape their identity.

Lady Of Mars Is

Neve Bowen – Vocals, Guitar

Thea Mercado – Guitar

Scott Henry – Drums

Vince Cagoyong – Bass

Photo Credit: Morgan Tedd











Photo Credit: Morgan Tedd

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone