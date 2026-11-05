Lady Gaga, P!nk, and Shakira Among Songwriters Hall of Fame 2027 Induction Nominees

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) has announced its slate of nominees to be voted upon for induction at its 2027 Induction & Awards Gala in New York City

Songwriters Hall of Fame is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the lives and legacies of the songwriters behind the world's most enduring songs. A songwriter with a catalog of notable songs qualifies for induction 20 years after their first commercial release of a song.

Eligible voting members will have until midnight EST on December 14, 2026, to turn in ballots, with their choices of up to three nominees in each of the songwriter and performing songwriter categories.

Songwriters Hall of Fame 2027 Nominees for Induction

The nominees for the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Class of 2027 are listed below in two categories: Songwriters and Performing Songwriters.

Each nominee is accompanied by five representative songs from their catalog. These selections are examples of their work, not comprehensive lists.

(d) indicates deceased.

Songwriters

Pete Bellotte

Hot Stuff • I Feel Love • Love to Love You Baby • Heaven Knows • Push It to the Limit

George Merrill and Shannon Rubicam (Boy Meets Girl)

How Will I Know • I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) • Waiting for a Star to Fall • I Know You by Heart • Bring Down the Moon

Kandi Burruss

No Scrubs • Bills, Bills, Bills • It Makes Me Ill • There You Go • Don't Think I'm Not

Andreas Carlsson

I Want It That Way • Bye Bye Bye • It's Gonna Be Me • That's the Way It Is • I'm Alive

Tom Douglas

The House That Built Me • Grown Men Don't Cry • I Run to You • Little Rock • Meanwhile Back at Mama's

Bob Feldman (d), Jerry Goldstein and Richard Gottehrer

My Boyfriend's Back • I Want Candy • Sorrow • Night Time • What Time Is It

Bob McDill

Amanda • Good Ole Boys Like Me • Gone Country • Don't Close Your Eyes • Song of the South

Mikkel Eriksen and Tor Hermansen (Stargate)

Irreplaceable • Diamonds • Firework • So Sick • Take a Bow

Maurice Starr

Candy Girl • I'll Be Loving You Forever • Is This the End • Step by Step • Popcorn Love

Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman (Stock Aitken Waterman)

Never Gonna Give You Up • I Should Be So Lucky • Together Forever • This Time I Know It's for Real • Especially for You

William Adams (will.i.am)

Where Is the Love • I Gotta Feeling • Scream and Shout • OMG • Ordinary People

Dan Wilson

Closing Time • Someone Like You • Not Ready to Make Nice • White Horse • Treacherous

Toni Wine

A Groovy Kind of Love • Candida • Black Pearl • Your Husband, My Wife • You Came You Saw You Conquered

Performing Songwriters

Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell (America)

A Horse with No Name • Ventura Highway • Sister Golden Hair • I Need You • Tin Man

Debbie Harry and Chris Stein (Blondie)

Call Me • Heart of Glass • Rapture • One Way or Another • Dreaming

George Alan O'Dowd (Boy George)

Karma Chameleon • Do You Really Want to Hurt Me • Time (Clock of the Heart) • It's a Miracle • Victims

Vince Gill

Go Rest High on That Mountain • Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away • I Still Believe in You • One More Last Chance • When I Call Your Name

Melvin Glover (Grandmaster Melle Mel)

The Message • Freedom • New York New York • Scorpio • White Lines (Don't Do It)

Stefani Germanotta (Lady Gaga)

Poker Face • Bad Romance • Born This Way • Shallow • Die with a Smile

Shaffer Smith (Ne-Yo)

Irreplaceable • Let Me Love You • Give Me Everything • So Sick • Take a Bow

Alecia B. Moore (P!NK)

So What • Raise Your Glass • Who Knew • U + Ur Hand • What About Us

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll (Shakira)

Hips Don't Lie • Dai Dai • Whenever, Wherever • La Tortura • Inevitable

Sia Kate Isobelle Furler (Sia)

Cheap Thrills • Diamonds • Titanium • Chandelier • Unstoppable

Thomas Sylvester Allen (d), Harold Ray Brown, Morris “B.B.” Dickerson (d), Jerry Goldstein, LeRoy L. Jordan, Lee Oskar Levitin, Charles William Miller (d) and Howard E. Scott (WAR)

Low Rider • Why Can't We Be Friends • The Cisco Kid • The World Is a Ghetto • Spill the Wine

Jack White

Fell in Love with a Girl • We're Going to Be Friends • Love Interruption • Seven Nation Army • Steady as She Goes

Frank Beard (d), Billy Gibbons and Dusty Hill (d) (ZZ Top)

Legs • Sharp Dressed Man • I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide • La Grange • Tush

For the complete list and additional information, visit songhall.org.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming