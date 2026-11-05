Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Lady Gaga, P!nk, and Shakira Among Songwriters Hall of Fame 2027 Induction Nominees
Nominees also include Boy George, Debbie Harry and Chris Stein of Blondie, and members of WAR and ZZ TOP.
Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) has announced its slate of nominees to be voted upon for induction at its 2027 Induction & Awards Gala in New York City
Songwriters Hall of Fame is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the lives and legacies of the songwriters behind the world's most enduring songs. A songwriter with a catalog of notable songs qualifies for induction 20 years after their first commercial release of a song.
Eligible voting members will have until midnight EST on December 14, 2026, to turn in ballots, with their choices of up to three nominees in each of the songwriter and performing songwriter categories.
Songwriters Hall of Fame 2027 Nominees for Induction
The nominees for the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Class of 2027 are listed below in two categories: Songwriters and Performing Songwriters.
Each nominee is accompanied by five representative songs from their catalog. These selections are examples of their work, not comprehensive lists.
(d) indicates deceased.
Songwriters
Pete Bellotte
Hot Stuff • I Feel Love • Love to Love You Baby • Heaven Knows • Push It to the Limit
George Merrill and Shannon Rubicam (Boy Meets Girl)
How Will I Know • I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) • Waiting for a Star to Fall • I Know You by Heart • Bring Down the Moon
Kandi Burruss
No Scrubs • Bills, Bills, Bills • It Makes Me Ill • There You Go • Don't Think I'm Not
Andreas Carlsson
I Want It That Way • Bye Bye Bye • It's Gonna Be Me • That's the Way It Is • I'm Alive
Tom Douglas
The House That Built Me • Grown Men Don't Cry • I Run to You • Little Rock • Meanwhile Back at Mama's
Bob Feldman (d), Jerry Goldstein and Richard Gottehrer
My Boyfriend's Back • I Want Candy • Sorrow • Night Time • What Time Is It
Bob McDill
Amanda • Good Ole Boys Like Me • Gone Country • Don't Close Your Eyes • Song of the South
Mikkel Eriksen and Tor Hermansen (Stargate)
Irreplaceable • Diamonds • Firework • So Sick • Take a Bow
Maurice Starr
Candy Girl • I'll Be Loving You Forever • Is This the End • Step by Step • Popcorn Love
Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman (Stock Aitken Waterman)
Never Gonna Give You Up • I Should Be So Lucky • Together Forever • This Time I Know It's for Real • Especially for You
William Adams (will.i.am)
Where Is the Love • I Gotta Feeling • Scream and Shout • OMG • Ordinary People
Dan Wilson
Closing Time • Someone Like You • Not Ready to Make Nice • White Horse • Treacherous
Toni Wine
A Groovy Kind of Love • Candida • Black Pearl • Your Husband, My Wife • You Came You Saw You Conquered
Performing Songwriters
Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell (America)
A Horse with No Name • Ventura Highway • Sister Golden Hair • I Need You • Tin Man
Debbie Harry and Chris Stein (Blondie)
Call Me • Heart of Glass • Rapture • One Way or Another • Dreaming
George Alan O'Dowd (Boy George)
Karma Chameleon • Do You Really Want to Hurt Me • Time (Clock of the Heart) • It's a Miracle • Victims
Vince Gill
Go Rest High on That Mountain • Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away • I Still Believe in You • One More Last Chance • When I Call Your Name
Melvin Glover (Grandmaster Melle Mel)
The Message • Freedom • New York New York • Scorpio • White Lines (Don't Do It)
Stefani Germanotta (Lady Gaga)
Poker Face • Bad Romance • Born This Way • Shallow • Die with a Smile
Shaffer Smith (Ne-Yo)
Irreplaceable • Let Me Love You • Give Me Everything • So Sick • Take a Bow
Alecia B. Moore (P!NK)
So What • Raise Your Glass • Who Knew • U + Ur Hand • What About Us
Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll (Shakira)
Hips Don't Lie • Dai Dai • Whenever, Wherever • La Tortura • Inevitable
Sia Kate Isobelle Furler (Sia)
Cheap Thrills • Diamonds • Titanium • Chandelier • Unstoppable
Thomas Sylvester Allen (d), Harold Ray Brown, Morris “B.B.” Dickerson (d), Jerry Goldstein, LeRoy L. Jordan, Lee Oskar Levitin, Charles William Miller (d) and Howard E. Scott (WAR)
Low Rider • Why Can't We Be Friends • The Cisco Kid • The World Is a Ghetto • Spill the Wine
Jack White
Fell in Love with a Girl • We're Going to Be Friends • Love Interruption • Seven Nation Army • Steady as She Goes
Frank Beard (d), Billy Gibbons and Dusty Hill (d) (ZZ Top)
Legs • Sharp Dressed Man • I'm Bad, I'm Nationwide • La Grange • Tush
For the complete list and additional information, visit songhall.org.
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