Article Pixel Oct. 18, 2019  

Lady Gaga Fell Offstage While Hugging a Fan

Iconic musician, singer, actor, and songwriter Lady Gaga fell offstage during a performance last night while hugging a fan.

Gaga asked her audience to find a fan named Jack so she could give him a hug. Once he'd been found, the two hugged and subsequently fell into the crowd.

All is well - Gaga assured the fan and the audience that it wasn't their fault, and she got right back up onstage.

Lady Gaga has sold millions and millions of albums and singles worldwide. She broke through as an actress last year with her performance in "A Star is Born."

Watch the full video of the fall here, via Twitter:



