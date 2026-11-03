Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
La Sécurité to Play Night Club 101 in New York in Support of LP BINGO!
The Montreal-based five-piece blends punk, new wave and krautrock on the bilingual follow-up to its debut.
By: Rachel Stone
Montreal-based art punk collective La Sécurité will be hitting the road in the USA, and coming through NYC to play at Night Club 101 on December 4.
The show will be celebrating their sophomore LP Bingo!, which was released earlier this year. All at once snarky and heartfelt, delinquent and benevolent, the motley bunch continues to meander the fringes of punk, new wave and krautrock, mischievously flouting stylistic form every chance they get.
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