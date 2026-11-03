La Sécurité to Play Night Club 101 in New York in Support of LP BINGO!

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Montreal-based art punk collective La Sécurité will be hitting the road in the USA, and coming through NYC to play at Night Club 101 on December 4.

The show will be celebrating their sophomore LP Bingo!, which was released earlier this year. All at once snarky and heartfelt, delinquent and benevolent, the motley bunch continues to meander the fringes of punk, new wave and krautrock, mischievously flouting stylistic form every chance they get.





Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone