LOE SHIMMY Will Present Halloween Concert ZOMBIELAND in Miramar, FL, FEATURING Brent Faiyaz, BIGXTHAPLUG, SEXYY RED, and ROB49

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

South Florida breakout star Loe Shimmy brought Halloween to life with 'Zombieland,' a special concert experience for fans featuring a stacked lineup of some of hip-hop's biggest names. Joining Loe Shimmy at the Miramar Amphitheater in Miramar, FL, was Brent Faiyaz, BigXthaPlug, Sexyy Red, and Rob49.

Known for his distinct sound and growing influence, Loe Shimmy continues to build momentum with a rapidly expanding fanbase and a string of high-profile collaborations. Bringing together music, costumes, and Halloween attractions, 'Zombieland' gave fans an experience that goes beyond the stage. The event featured a Zombie Invasion, an interactive haunted house, and a costume contest, creating a full night of Halloween excitement and screams for attendees.

The Halloween performance and party comes off the heels of his breakout year. He just wrapped his first sold-out, multi-city North American Pretty Girlz Run The World Tour behind his acclaimed project, and has surpassed 2 billion streams worldwide across his catalogue.

When Loe Shimmy dropped Zombieland, some of today's most popular voices took notice. Brent Faiyaz featured him on 'For Me,' which earned Shimmy his first Billboard Hot 100 entry. Don Toliver, the singer behind Octane, followed with '3AM,' now certified gold. This past year, Drake tapped him for 'I'm Spent,' which has drawn more than 55 million streams worldwide. He is now the most-sought-after collaborator in music, working with artists including Rob49, Sexxy Red, Quavo, and now BigXThaPlug on his latest album BETTER OVER TIME.

BigXthaPlug's fourth studio album, BETTER OVER TIME, was announced for an October 30th release.

About Loe Shimmy

Shamar Williams Cox, known professionally as Loe Shimmy, is an American rapper who is now highlighted as one of the fastest-rising artists out of the South Florida scene's new generation of melodic street rap. His music has been described as having a 'laid-back sound' and a distinctive 'wobbly nasal croak', built on emotionally raw storytelling, melodic delivery, and authentic reflections on ambition, loss, and street culture. Through projects including Nardy World (2024) and Rockstar Junkie (2025), he laid out a sound that earned him a devoted following early on and spurred collaborations with Kodak Black, Brent Faiyaz, and Don Toliver. With his records '3AM' and 'For Me (Remix)' both crossing the Billboard Hot 100 with over 400 million combined streams, as well as his feature on Drake's Habibti, Loe Shimmy has made a shining entrance into the global rap scene. Selected for XXL's 2025 Freshman Class and spotlighted by The FADER, Pitchfork, Complex and BET, Shimmy debuts Pretty Girlz Run The World as one of the most compelling artists of his generation.

Follow Loe Shimmy: Official

Photo Credit: @johnboiinyc and @jorswavyy



Photo Credit: @johnboiinyc and @jorswavyy

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone