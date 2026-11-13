LOE SHIMMY STARS ON THE COVER OF TMRW MAGAZINE

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tmrw Magazine has unveiled South Florida rapper Loe Shimmy as its latest cover star, spotlighting one of the region's most exciting artists as the next generation shaping the sound of hip-hop. Titled 'Florida's New Crown Jewel,' the cover story explores Shimmy's rapid ascent, the momentum behind his growing global presence, and the mindset that continues to guide him as he navigates this next chapter in his career.

In the feature, Shimmy reflects on his evolution as an artist, the growing attention his music has drawn, and the importance of staying authentic as his audience continues to expand globally. Following a major co-sign from Drake that introduced his music to a larger audience, Loe Shimmy has experienced a remarkable surge in popularity, amassing over 2 billion global streams across his catalogue.

'It's an amazing feeling just to be recognized, just to be heard after all the years of being unheard. Coming in the game with a different sound and a different flow. Being misunderstood at first,' says Loe Shimmy.

The tmrw Magazine cover arrives amid a pivotal period for Loe Shimmy, whose momentum continues to build following a string of high-profile collaborations and growing industry recognition. His recent album, Pretty Girlz Run The World, released earlier this year, established him his position as one of the most compelling emerging voices in hip-hop, featuring Brent Faiyaz, Sexyy Red, and Summer Walker. Following the release of Pretty Girlz Run The World he continues to be tapped for high-profile features with generational talents including Travis Scott, Future, Offset, and BigXThaPlug.

For Loe Shimmy, this moment represents more than a rapid rise to recognition. It is about maintaining creative independence, trusting his instincts, and building something that lasts. As tmrw explores, the foundation for his next chapter is already in place, and Florida may have found its next crown jewel.

View the tmrw exclusive here.

About the Cover

Talent: Loe Shimmy

Photography: Jacobo Funes

Production / PR: Isabella Merritt & Alena Jackson

Stylist: Donte Angelo

Written By: Alexander Galore

Style ID: Radica Studio (Jacket); Rick Owens (Tank Top), Gucci (Gloves); Vintage (Pants and Shoes)

About Loe Shimmy

Shamar Williams Cox, known professionally as Loe Shimmy, is an American rapper who is now highlighted as one of the fastest-rising artists out of the South Florida scene's new generation of melodic street rap. His music has been described as having a 'laid-back sound' and a distinctive 'wobbly nasal croak', built on emotionally raw storytelling, melodic delivery, and authentic reflections on ambition, loss, and street culture. Through projects including Nardy World (2024) and Rockstar Junkie (2025), he laid out a sound that earned him a devoted following early on and spurred collaborations with Kodak Black, Brent Faiyaz, and Don Toliver. With his records '3AM' and 'For Me (Remix)' both crossing the Billboard Hot 100 with over 170 million combined streams, as well as his feature on Drake's Habibti, Loe Shimmy has made a shining entrance into the global rap scene. Selected for XXL's 2025 Freshman Class and spotlighted by The FADER, Pitchfork, and BET, Shimmy debuts Pretty Girlz Run The World as one of the most compelling artists of his generation.

Follow Loe Shimmy: Official

Photo Credit: Jacobo Funes



Photo Credit: Jacobo Funes

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