LITTLE FEAT's WAITING FOR COLUMBUS Gets Rhino High Fidelity 180-Gram Vinyl Edition

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Little Feat's WAITING FOR COLUMBUS has earned its place among rock's most celebrated live albums. As the band winds down its touring career, Rhino High Fidelity introduces a new audiophile vinyl edition of the 1978 double album.

WAITING FOR COLUMBUS (Rhino High Fidelity)—the first-ever 2LP in the series—was cut from the original master tapes by Kevin Gray and pressed on 180-gram black vinyl at Optimal in Germany. It comes in a glossy gatefold sleeve with newly written liner notes. The album is limited to 5,000 individually numbered copies and available exclusively at Rhino.com and select Warner Music Group stores internationally. Order now.

Little Feat recorded a series of concerts in England and Washington, D.C., during the summer of 1977 to make WAITING FOR COLUMBUS. Lowell George, Paul Barrere, Bill Payne, Richie Hayward, Sam Clayton, and Kenny Gradney were joined by the Tower of Power horn section for definitive performances of some of the band's best-loved songs, including 'Dixie Chicken,' 'Fat Man In The Bathtub,' and 'Spanish Moon.'

Released in February 1978, WAITING FOR COLUMBUS was a Top 20 hit, became Little Feat's best-selling album, and was certified Platinum. The album cemented the band's reputation as a formidable live act while giving many their first taste of the group's rad gumbo of blues, country, jazz, funk, and New Orleans R&B. Almost five decades later, the concert album remains a fixture on best-of lists.

In new liner notes, seven-time Grammy Award-winning producer, engineer, and mixer Vance Powell praises the album's original production. 'The engineering is invisible in the best possible sense; you never think about how it was made, only how it sounds. Waiting for Columbus remains my personal favorite concert recording of all time, and nothing I've learned about how it was made has diminished that view. If anything, knowing the craft and care that went into it makes it more impressive.'

Rhino High Fidelity continues to tap into Warner Music's vast catalog, introducing reissues of seminal albums across genres—from rock and pop to jazz, soul, and beyond. Each title pairs uncompromising audio with archival-grade packaging, honoring the album's original intent in both sound and design.

Track Listing

LP One, Side One

1. 'Join The Band'

2. 'Fat Man In The Bathtub'

3. 'All That You Dream'

4. 'Oh Atlanta'

5. 'Old Folks' Boogie'

LP One, Side Two

1. 'Time Loves A Hero'

2. 'Day Or Night'

3. 'Mercenary Territory'

4. 'Spanish Moon'

LP Two, Side One

1. 'Dixie Chicken'

2. 'Tripe Face Boogie'

3. 'Rocket In My Pocket'

LP Two, Side Two

1. 'Willin''

2. 'Don't Bogart That Joint'

3. 'A Apolitical Blues'

4. 'Sailin' Shoes'

5. 'Feats Don't Fail Me Now'







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