LISA Tops YouTube Music Charts as Elton John Reaches 1B Views and Mariah Carey's Holiday Hit Returns

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This week's YouTube Music charts are dominated by BLACKPINK's Lisa, who took the #1 spot on both the US and Global Top Songs charts with her solo single 'Tarantino,' while cuts like 'SaWaDiKa' and 'Sweat' fueled her rise across artist charts worldwide. Meanwhile, Elton John officially joined the Billion Views Club this week with the official music video for his 1989 hit 'Sacrifice,' marking his first entry into the milestone club.

Seasonal shifts also made a major impact on the charts: Halloween favorites took over on October 31, led by Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' topping US Top Music Videos, while Mariah Carey's perennial holiday anthem 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' swiftly surged to #2 on US Daily Top Music Videos on November 1. Elsewhere, League of Legends' virtual group K/DA returned with 'FIRESTARTER' to debut at #13 on US Top Songs, Tate McRae locked in a #5 US hit with 'Housewife,' and K-pop standouts ILLIT and ATEEZ made major splash entries.

Below is a breakdown of the key movers and trends for the week ending November 5, according to the YouTube Music Charts and Trends Recap dated 11/04/2026.

Elton John joins the Billion Views Club with 'Sacrifice'

The official video for Elton John's 1989 single 'Sacrifice' has reached 1B views. The visual starring model Yasmeen Ghauri and musician Chris Isaak is the legendary British songwriter's first entry in the Billion Views Club.

They say the holiday season comes earlier every year, and there's no surer sign of the arrival than the resurgence of Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You.' On Sunday, November 1, the track ascended to #2 on US Daily Top Music Videos and #46 on Global Daily Top Music Videos.

BLACKPINK's Lisa leads US and Global charts with 'Tarantino'

Tracks from Lisa's solo EP Press Play make their presence felt on the charts this week, led by recent single 'Tarantino,' which tops both US Top Songs and Global Top Songs. 'SaWaDiKa' also climbs to #6 on US and #7 on Global, while 'Sweat' debuts at #58 on US and #62 on Global. Lisa also takes #16 on Global Top Artists and #24 on US Top Artists.

Tate McRae's new single 'Housewife' is a hit

Canadian pop star Tate McRae's recent single 'Housewife' and its luxe music video continue to generate views this week, claiming #5 on US Top Songs and #26 on Global Top Songs. Across territories, the track has amassed over 15.7M views in the charting period, helping McRae reach #53 on US Top Artists.

Harry Styles waltzes back onto the charts with 'Coming Up Roses'

Fueled in part by a newly dropped music video, Harry Styles' 'Coming Up Roses' – a track from his March album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. – makes a belated debut on the charts, claiming #33 on US Top Songs and #80 on Global Top Songs. Styles' resurgent 2017 track 'Sign of the Times' also holds onto #43 on Global.

Megan Thee Stallion climbs into the top 10 with 'Thin Ice'

Texas rapper Megan Thee Stallion continues her ascent with the high-energy single 'Thin Ice,' which climbs to #8 on US Top Songs. The song also makes its debut on Global Top Songs, bowing at #67. The track that originally appeared as part of her ongoing Tina Tuesday freestyle series garnered over 9.5M views across territories in the charting period.

Halloween songs scare up views

Halloween anthems and spooky cuts stormed the US Daily Top Music Videos and US Top Songs on Shorts on October 31. Charting songs included:

Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' (#1 on US Top Music Videos)

Andrew Gold's 'Spooky, Scary Skeletons (Undead Tombstone Mix)' (#1 US Top Songs on Shorts)

Rockwell's 'Somebody's Watching Me' (#4 US Top Music Videos and #11 US Top Songs on Shorts)

Roy Parker Jr.'s 'Ghostbusters' (#5 US Top Music Videos)

The Cramps' 'Goo Goo Muck' (#16 US Top Songs on Shorts)

The Nightmare Before Christmas' 'Oogie Boogie's Song' (#29 US Top Music Videos)

John Carpenter's 'Halloween Theme' (#45 US Top Music Videos)

Rob Zombie's 'Dragula' (#71 US Top Music Videos)

Sheb Wooley's 'Purple People Eater' (#70 US Top Music Videos)

Eurythmics' 'Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)' (#79 US Top Music Videos)

League of Legends' virtual girl group K/DA returns with 'FIRESTARTER'

Amid the biggest League of Legends tournament of the year, developer Riot Games has shared a new song and video from K/DA, a virtual pop group featuring characters from the beloved video game. 'FIRESTARTER' is the first single released by the group, featuring vocals from real-life artists Miyeon and Soyeon (of I-dle), Sophie Powers and Mimi Webb, since 2020, and it debuts at #13 on US Top Songs and #15 on Global Top Songs. Across territories, the track garnered over 18.9M views in the charting period.

Drake's charts run continues with 'Janice STFU'

Drake's marathon run on the charts continues as his recently remixed summer hit 'Janice STFU' climbs again to #18 on US Top Songs. 'QUEBEC,' an atmospheric single from the 'FOMO' deluxe version of his summer album HABIBTI, also claims #97 on the same chart. The Canadian rap star also reclaims #1 on US Top Artists.

K-pop stars ILLIT make a mark with '체포하겠어 (You're Under Arrest)'

K-pop group ILLIT return with the neon-lit pop track '체포하겠어 (You're Under Arrest),' which debuts at #12 on Global Top Songs and #24 on US Top Songs. The heavily choreographed official video has amassed over 18M views since its release. The group's superstar collab with KATSEYE and LE SSERAFIM, 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE,' also continues to generate views, claiming #51 on US and #59 on Global.

Yung Miami reminisces on new single 'Dear JT'

Yung Miami's new single 'Dear JT,' an emotional reflection on her friendship with her former City Girls bandmate, debuts at #19 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. The official visualizer, which shares archival photos and video clips of the pair since their childhood, has garnered over 1.5M views since its release.

Ateez's stylish 'Drip' splashes onto the charts

K-pop stars ATEEZ have a hit on their hands with the bruising rap track 'Drip,' which debuts at #29 on US Top Songs and #33 on Global Top Songs. The stylish music video has collected over 26M views since its release. The eight-member ensemble's previous hit 'BAD' also claims #45 on Global.

P!NK and Nate Ruess' 'Just Give Me a Reason' surges

P!NK's 2012 single 'Just Give Me a Reason,' a collaboration with fun. and The Format's Nate Ruess, is in the midst of a shortform aided comeback. The track inches upward to #37 on US Top Songs and #44 on Global Top Songs this week. Across territories, the track garnered over 12M views.

Fuerza Regida's GTA VI song 'Suzuki' makes an impact

Regional Mexican stars Fuerza Regida are the latest act to share their contribution to the soundtrack for the hotly anticipated video game Grand Theft Auto VI. The emotional 'Suzuki' debuts at #96 on US Top Songs. French electronic duo Justice's 'Flower in a Hurricane,' a team-up with Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, also claims #54 on the same chart.

Atlanta rapper Fatt Smaxk jumps up US chart with 'BANKS HOUSE'

Atlanta rapper Fatt Smaxk has been on the rise for the last few months with his single 'BANKS HOUSE,' and this week the track climbs to #55 on US Top Songs. The official video, which finds Smaxk rapping along from behind a piano, has generated over 7.2M views since its release.

Steve Lacy's acoustic single 'nothing' makes a belated charts debut

R&B star Steve Lacy has another emotional hit in the making with 'nothing,' a track from his third studio album Oh yeah? The acoustic guitar-led track debuts this week at #69 on US Top Songs, aided in part by ongoing shortform usage.

BABYMONSTER's dramatic single 'DESERVE' explodes onto the charts

K-pop stars BABYMONSTER return to the charts with the dramatic R&B-inspired track 'DESERVE,' claiming #19 on Global Top Songs. The intense video, which builds toward a dramatic explosion on a roadway, has already amassed over 101M views since its release.

Kesha's 2010 track 'Backstabber' finally receives music video

Pop star Kesha frees a visual from The Vaults this week in the form of the official video for her 2010 track 'Backstabber.' The shimmering clip debuts at #59 on US Weekly Top Music Videos nearly 16 years after the song was officially released. The video has already garnered over 3M views.

Prog metal virtuosos Polyphia generate views with 'LET THERE BE LIGHT'

Virtuosic rock act Polyphia — led by guitarist Tim Henson — returned on October 23 with a new album, Be Not Afraid, co-produced by viral shredder RJ Pasin. The official video for the single 'LET THERE BE LIGHT,' which features the band playing their heady riffs alongside a choir, debuts this week at #60 on US Weekly Top Music Videos.

Finesse2Tymes climbs with fiery new video

Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes hits the charts again with 'Playing With Fire,' a new single that debuts at #51 on US Weekly Top Music Videos. The official video, which features the hip-hop star rapping alongside various infernos, has already amassed nearly 1M views since its release.

YouTube United States Top Songs chart: Top 5

1. LISA - Tarantino

2. Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas

3. KAROL G, Judeline, Rusowsky - BbY WOW

4. Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai

5. Tate McRae - Housewife

YouTube United States Top Shorts Songs chart: Top 5

1. Jack Stauber - Oh Klahoma

2. Your Favorite Martian - Verified

3. pupsies - misery.

4. SIDEPIECE, 95 South - Can I Ride

5. ZEDDY WILL - Bow Bow Bow

YouTube United States Top Songs chart: New Entries

1. LISA - Tarantino

13. K/DA, League of Legends, (G)I-DLE, Mimi Webb - FIRESTARTER

24. ILLIT - 체포하겠어

29. ATEEZ - Drip

30. Yung Miami - Dear JT

33. Harry Styles - Coming Up Roses

58. LISA - Sweat

78. YFN Lucci, Tink - custom MADE

94. John Anderson - Seminole Wind

96. Fuerza Regida, Grand Theft Auto VI - Suzuki (from GTAVI: The Album)

YouTube Global Top Songs chart: Top 5

1. LISA - Tarantino

2. Shakira, Burna Boy - Dai Dai

3. ARJN, KDS, FIFTY4, Shreya Ghoshal - KALYANI (Remix)

4. KAROL G, Judeline, Rusowsky - BbY WOW

5. Anirudh Ravichander - Ala Bolelo

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