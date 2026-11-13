LIILY Releases Major Label Debut Album WAX on Atlantic Records

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Los Angeles rock band Liily has released its major label debut album WAX. The nine-track collection is available to stream and download beginning today via Atlantic Records.

'This album feels like the first project in a while where everyone involved is on the same page. We've all been super diligent in making sure everything is executed to the best of our abilities while trying to be fully autonomous as a band and knowing that it's okay to ask for help,' shares Liily frontman Dylan Nash. 'We think it's a multidimensional project, and we hope that comes across.'

To celebrate the album's release, Liily has unveiled a music video for 'SPIDER' and 'ASSUME,' the third two-song visual directed by guitarist Sam De La Torre for WAX. Together, the tracks showcase two distinct sides of the album. The slow-burning tension of 'SPIDER' is matched by moody scenes shot around the band's hometown of Los Angeles at night. 'ASSUME,' meanwhile, channels the intensity of Liily's live show, pairing its explosive energy with footage of the band performing inside a box truck bathed in red light.

Liily offered the first taste of WAX with the release of 'FOREVER' and 'EVERYDAY,' accompanied by a two-song video that captures the band performing inside a perspective-warping Ames room. The tracks arrived to praise from Billboard and Alternative Press, alongside playlist support including Spotify's New Music Friday and New Noise (cover), and Apple Music's New Music Daily and Today's Rock.

Liily formally announced the album last month during an exclusive interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. The band also debuted 'CALLUS,' and graced the cover of the platform's flagship New Music Daily playlist. The shared official music video for 'CALLUS' and 'ERROR' was shot at the band's sold-out show at Los Angeles' AboveTheBridge and features champion air guitarist Fatima 'The Rockness Monster' Hoang.

WAX came to life at Los Angeles, CA's Balboa Recording Studio during sessions with producer Danny Nogueiras. Liily gave each idea room to grow, building songs that stretch from quiet, textural passages to eruptions of dissonant guitars and frenetic electronics. Inspired by frontman Dylan Nash's experience in therapy and personal growth, WAX explores ambition, anxiety, grief, and the tension between creative fulfillment and outside validation.

WAX follows Liily's debut EP, I Can Fool Anybody in This Town, their debut full-length album TV or Not TV, and their 2024 self-titled EP, which earned praise from NME, PAPER Magazine, FLOOD Magazine, and more. Known for their raucous live shows, the Los Angeles four-piece has opened for Weezer and blink-182 in arenas, toured with hometown heroes FIDLAR and Together Pangea, and performed at major festivals including Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo. Liily is Dylan Nash (vocals), Charlie Anastasis (bass), Sam De La Torre (guitar), and Maxx Morando (drums).

WAX Tracklisting

1. SPIDER

2. FOREVER

3. EVERYDAY

4. CALLUS

5. ERROR

6. BUNNY

7. ELLIPTICAL

8. ASSUME

9. ASHAMED

Learn more at liilytheband.com.

Photo Credit: Aaron Kohn



Photo Credit: Aaron Kohn

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