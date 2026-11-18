"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
LESS THAN JAKE to Tour Canada with Gob and Bad Cop Bad Cop in Early 2027
The tour will open in Vancouver and close in Toronto, with support from Gob and Bad Cop Bad Cop.
Ska-punk band Less Than Jake has announced the All My Best Friends Are Canadian Tour, set for early 2027. The tour, which also features rock band Gob and punk rock group Bad Cop Bad Cop, kicks off on March 4 in Vancouver and will cross Canada before wrapping on March 16 in Toronto.
Artist presale begins today at 1pm ET, with general on-sale to follow on Friday, November 20 at 12pm ET. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.lessthanjake.com.
Less Than Jake kicked off 2026 in the UK, followed by their annual Wake And Bake in the band's hometown of Gainesville. The weekend-long event saw the group celebrating 30 years of Losing Streak and 25 years of Borders and Boundaries with special anniversary sets, in addition to playing fan favorites with multiple performances throughout the weekend. They also spent the summer performing at festivals across Europe, and appeared at Vans Warped Tour at its Mexico City stop. Fans can catch them at their final shows of the year on the Northeast To Nowhere Tour with Spring Heeled Jack and Rebuilder.
About Less Than Jake
Uncharted, the ska-punkers' latest EP released by longtime label Pure Noise Records, features seven tracks with loud guitars, booming bass, thunderous drums, distinct vocal harmonies, and the one-two punch of trombone and sax. The band — guitarist/vocalist Chris DeMakes, bassist/vocalist Roger Lima, trombonist Buddy Schaub, saxophonist Peter 'JR' Wasilewski and drummer Matt Yonker — has been performing for over three decades.
The recording sessions were helmed by Jason Livermore and drummer/producer Bill Stevenson (Black Flag, Descendents, ALL).
While the tendency now is for legacy acts to announce farewell and reunion tours, Less Than Jake have never taken a summer off. The band has been performing for 35 years.
For more information, visit www.lessthanjake.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok.
All My Best Friends Are Canadian Tour Dates
3/4/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
3/6/27 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
3/7/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
3/9/27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
3/12/27 – Ottawa, ON @ History (Ottawa)
3/13/27 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
3/14/27 – Quebec, QC @ Theatre Capitole
3/16/27 – Toronto, ON @ History (Toronto)
Additional Tour Dates
12/9/26 – Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy's
12/10/26 – Harrisburg, PA @ Capital City *LOW TICKETS
12/11/26 – New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place *LESS THAN 100
12/12/26 – Providence, RI @ The Strand *LOW TICKETS
8/21/27 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall
Photo Credit: Gavin Smith
Photo Credit: Gavin Smith
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