LE SSERAFIM's HUH YUNJIN Unveils Second Self-Produced Single 'I ≠ Doll'

HUH YUNJIN of LE SSERAFIM released her second self-produced single "I ≠ DOLL" (pronounced 'idol') today. "I ≠ DOLL" follows the August release of her first self-produced single "Raise y_our glass" out on the 100th day since debut. The single artwork and the accompanying music video feature an animated main character that HUH YUNJIN herself drew.

"I ≠ DOLL" is a rock-based, trap-genre track and carries HUH YUNJIN's message for people who overlook inner value and are absorbed with outward appearances. HUH YUNJIN worked on the track with the hope of offering the music as a means through which the listeners can understand the importance of what can't be seen, sharing her innermost thoughts with her fans.

The title of the song was created by combining the words 'I' meaning 'oneself' and 'DOLL.' HUH YUNJIN said, "The track conveys some of my thoughts since our debut. Sometimes appearance becomes the main criteria by which one judges another. "I ≠ DOLL" expresses these moments that I have experienced myself and is also told from the third-person perspective of someone who could have experienced them. I hope the song's message will resonate with many people."

Regarding the music video, HUH YUNJIN added, "I wanted to make a character who is at heart multi-dimensional appear two-dimensional and flat on purpose. I thought it'd be interesting to portray a subject that is not so simple in a simple manner."

With the release of two-self-produced singles in less than a year of her debut, HUH YUNJIN has flourished as an artist who has found her inner voice and shared it with the rest of the world.

"I ≠ DOLL" is now available on all global streaming platforms along with the music video on LE SSERAFIM's official YouTube channel. "Raise y_our glass" is also available now for streaming worldwide.

About LE SSERAFIM:

LE SSERAFIM, consisting of members KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE, are the first girl group launched by Source Music under HYBE. The act made their debut with their 1st EP FEARLESS on May 2, 2022 and are making their way to the summit of K-pop as the new queens.

FEARLESS debuted No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in a total of 13 countries including Japan, Indonesia and more. As its name-an anagram of 'IM FEARLESS'-implies, LE SSERAFIM are determined to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world. The group released their 2nd EP ANTIFRAGILE on October 17, 2022 and made their first entry on Billboard 200 at No. 14.

Photo Courtesy: SOURCE MUSIC