Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LE SSERAFIM to Release New Album in May With a New Slogan Film

LE SSERAFIM to Release New Album in May With a New Slogan Film

UNFORGIVEN will be available on all streaming platforms worldwide at 6 PM KST on May 1, 2023.

Apr. 03, 2023  

LE SSERAFIM announced the release of their 1st studio album UNFORGIVEN, due out on May 1, 2023, with the release of a new slogan film today.

LE SSERAFIM (KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE) revealed their highly-anticipated return via global fandom platform Weverse. Their 1st studio album will be released a day prior to their one year debut anniversary, making the album that much more special for their fans. The new album UNFORGIVEN conveys LE SSERAFIM's determination on paving their own path without being backed down by others' judgment.

Additionally, LE SSERAFIM released a slogan film named 'UNFORGIVEN' on HYBE LABELS' official YouTube channel and SOURCE MUSIC's official social channels. The film opens with a phrase, "DO YOU WANT TO BE FORGIVEN?," which appeared at the end of their "ANTIFRAGILE" music video from their 2nd EP. The film then cuts to a bold, self-assured phrase "YOU DON'T HAVE TO / I'M UNFORGIVEN TOO," followed by a statement that reads "It's wandering when you're in it alone. It becomes an adventure, when you're in it together." The film closes with the group's logo burning in flames.

With their 2nd EP ANTIFRAGILE, LE SSERAFIM debuted No.14 on Billboard 200 and became the fastest K-Pop girl group to enter the chart in history. The lead single "ANTIFRAGILE" from the 2nd EP has remained on Billboard Global Excl. US for a consecutive 23 weeks while accumulating over 200 million streams on Spotify as of March 15.

UNFORGIVEN will be available on all streaming platforms worldwide at 6 PM KST on May 1, 2023. Pre-orders for the album starts today. Further information can be found on LE SSERAFIM's official Weverse community.

LE SSERAFIM, consisting of members KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE, are the first girl group launched by Source Music under HYBE. The act made their debut with their 1st EP FEARLESS on May 2, 2022 and are making their way to the summit of K-pop as the new queens.

FEARLESS debuted No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in a total of 13 countries including Japan, Indonesia and more. As its name-an anagram of 'IM FEARLESS'-implies, LE SSERAFIM are determined to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world. The group released their 2nd EP ANTIFRAGILE on October 17, 2022 and made their first entry on Billboard 200 at No. 14. LE SSERAFIM is expected to return with their highly-anticipated 1st studio album UNFORGIVEN on May 1, 2023.

Watch the "Unforgiven" film here:

Photo Courtesy: SOURCE MUSIC



Regina Spektor Confirms New Summer Tour Dates Photo
Regina Spektor Confirms New Summer Tour Dates
Regina Spektor has confirmed a string of July and August shows, kicking off July 28 in Milwaukee at Riverside Theater. The tour includes stops at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA (with support from Aimee Mann,) as well as New York City’s SummerStage in Central Park and more. Complete list of dates below.
Ava Max Announces First North American Tour Dates Photo
Ava Max Announces First North American Tour Dates
Ava Max will be 'On Tour (Finally)' with her new lineup of U.S. tour dates! Check out where you can see Ava Max live in New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Nashville, San Diego, Los Angeles, Dallas, Seattle, Portland, and more now! Check out the complete list of Ava Max tour dates here.
The Curse Of K.K. Hammond Tops iTunes Blues Charts With Debut Album Death Roll Blues Photo
The Curse Of K.K. Hammond Tops iTunes Blues Charts With Debut Album 'Death Roll Blues'
The 'Queen of Horror Blues' released her first full-length album on March 31st, 2023. The UK-based artist blends slide blues guitars with horror-inspired lyrics and visuals. The album debuted at #1 on the US and UK iTunes Blues Albums Charts.
George Hinchliffes Ukulele Orchestra Of Great Britain Make Gettysburg Debut At The Majesti Photo
George Hinchliffe's Ukulele Orchestra Of Great Britain Make Gettysburg Debut At The Majestic May 9
Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater welcomes George Hinchliffe's world-renowned Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain on Tuesday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. for an evening of heartfelt musical absurdity. Tickets for the group's Gettysburg debut are available now at the Majestic Theater Box Office.

From This Author - Michael Major


Ill Communication Release 'Doomsday Brigade' LPIll Communication Release 'Doomsday Brigade' LP
March 31, 2023

Ill Communication started as a few friends from the Oxnard and Tehachapi Hardcore scenes who had talked about making music together for over 15 years. After playing and touring North America and Europe in bands such as The Warriors, Diehard Youth, No Motiv, Retaliate and Gravemaker.
Sondre Lerche Releases New Album 'Avatars Of The Night' Featuring New Single 'The Most Savage Joke'Sondre Lerche Releases New Album 'Avatars Of The Night' Featuring New Single 'The Most Savage Joke'
March 31, 2023

Lerche will star in the Nordic production of Moulin Rouge! which will premiere on August 30 at Chateau Neuf in Oslo, Norway. Sondre will play 'Christian,” the character made famous by Ewan McGregor in Baz Luhrman's 2001 movie, where he starred alongside Nicole Kidman, whose character will be played by Norwegian actress Heidi Ruud Ellingsen. 
OF AN AGE to Premiere on Peacock in AprilOF AN AGE to Premiere on Peacock in April
March 31, 2023

OF AN AGE is the latest film from Focus Features coming to Peacock joining SPOILER ALERT, TÁR and ARMAGEDDON TIME and Peacock’s growing library of the latest box office hits, including M3GAN, PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH, TICKET TO PARADISE and KNOCK AT THE CABIN.
Kelsey Waldon to Release 'No Regular Dog' Deluxe EditionKelsey Waldon to Release 'No Regular Dog' Deluxe Edition
March 31, 2023

Consisting of 18 tracks—a combination of dynamic live recordings alongside intimate work tapes and voice notes—the deluxe edition demonstrates the depth of Waldon’s artistry and the growth she experienced while creating No Regular Dog, as she chronicles the recording and touring process.
Paper Bee Announces New Album 'Thaw, Freeze, Thaw'Paper Bee Announces New Album 'Thaw, Freeze, Thaw'
March 31, 2023

Paper Bee collaborated on crafting Thaw, Freeze, Thaw with producer Kyle Gilbride (Swearin’, Waxahatchee) while living together as housemates through the COVID-19 quarantine. The record presents a story about queer love, heartbreak, and belonging, and serves as a final pre-HRT document of songwriter Nick Berger’s soprano voice. 
share