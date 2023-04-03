LE SSERAFIM to Release New Album in May With a New Slogan Film

LE SSERAFIM announced the release of their 1st studio album UNFORGIVEN, due out on May 1, 2023, with the release of a new slogan film today.

LE SSERAFIM (KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE) revealed their highly-anticipated return via global fandom platform Weverse. Their 1st studio album will be released a day prior to their one year debut anniversary, making the album that much more special for their fans. The new album UNFORGIVEN conveys LE SSERAFIM's determination on paving their own path without being backed down by others' judgment.

Additionally, LE SSERAFIM released a slogan film named 'UNFORGIVEN' on HYBE LABELS' official YouTube channel and SOURCE MUSIC's official social channels. The film opens with a phrase, "DO YOU WANT TO BE FORGIVEN?," which appeared at the end of their "ANTIFRAGILE" music video from their 2nd EP. The film then cuts to a bold, self-assured phrase "YOU DON'T HAVE TO / I'M UNFORGIVEN TOO," followed by a statement that reads "It's wandering when you're in it alone. It becomes an adventure, when you're in it together." The film closes with the group's logo burning in flames.

With their 2nd EP ANTIFRAGILE, LE SSERAFIM debuted No.14 on Billboard 200 and became the fastest K-Pop girl group to enter the chart in history. The lead single "ANTIFRAGILE" from the 2nd EP has remained on Billboard Global Excl. US for a consecutive 23 weeks while accumulating over 200 million streams on Spotify as of March 15.

UNFORGIVEN will be available on all streaming platforms worldwide at 6 PM KST on May 1, 2023. Pre-orders for the album starts today. Further information can be found on LE SSERAFIM's official Weverse community.

LE SSERAFIM, consisting of members KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE, are the first girl group launched by Source Music under HYBE. The act made their debut with their 1st EP FEARLESS on May 2, 2022 and are making their way to the summit of K-pop as the new queens.

FEARLESS debuted No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in a total of 13 countries including Japan, Indonesia and more. As its name-an anagram of 'IM FEARLESS'-implies, LE SSERAFIM are determined to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world. The group released their 2nd EP ANTIFRAGILE on October 17, 2022 and made their first entry on Billboard 200 at No. 14. LE SSERAFIM is expected to return with their highly-anticipated 1st studio album UNFORGIVEN on May 1, 2023.

Watch the "Unforgiven" film here:

Photo Courtesy: SOURCE MUSIC