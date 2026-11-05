LAUREL Shares Single 'Bow Down' With Self-Directed Video Ahead of CRYING ON THE TENNIS COURT

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British alt-pop singer, songwriter, and producer LAUREL shares her new cinematic and impassioned single 'Bow Down' today, alongside an official music video she directed herself. The track is the latest preview of her third studio album, CRYING ON THE TENNIS COURT, out January 22, 2027 via 3 Vultures Records.

Where much of CRYING ON THE TENNIS COURT traces the ache of growing up and falling in love, 'Bow Down' turns to what comes after: a love that lasts.

'Bow Down is about eternal love. I realised there's a lot of songs about the beginning of love and lust but not many about loving forever. Because to love forever is a choice, every day you have to choose to worship and devote yourself to one,' says LAUREL. 'I wrote and produced this in my little treehouse cabin in LA thinking of England and its old churches and heritage. I wanted to make something that sounded as big [as] it feels to love entirely and completely.'

For the accompanying video, LAUREL stepped behind the camera, directing it herself. The visual centers on the bond between horse and rider.

'I directed this one with a small but amazing team in LA. I had been dreaming about horses all week and started to think the relationship between horse and rider felt quite relevant,' she explains. 'The horse submits to the rider yet has the power to destroy him/her. The rider trusts in the relationship with the horse and submits to the danger that the horse is capable of. They are totally trusting and submitting to each other. It struck me as something very beautiful. Submitting is a big part of loving, and letting someone love you. Love is respecting the power dynamic and not taking advantage of the other's vulnerability.'

LAUREL wrote, recorded, and produced CRYING ON THE TENNIS COURT entirely by herself, and it marks the first full-length project done solo since her 2018 debut album DOGVIOLET. That DIY spirit runs through the new album, a coming-of-age record that sets the ache of growing up in the English suburbs against a love story steeped in the glamour and darkness of old English wealth. From the hushed, young-love rush of summer single 'French Kiss,' written, recorded and produced in under an hour in her LA bedroom and paired with a film-grain video she co-directed in Paris, to the sweeping, narrative-defining title track 'Crying on the Tennis Court,' and now the devotional grandeur of 'Bow Down,' each release has built out a soaring, deeply personal universe that LAUREL has authored from every angle.

The release lands as LAUREL plays a show at The Waiting Room in London tonight, which sold out within hours of going on sale. It follows her sold-out performance at Permanent Records Roadhouse in Los Angeles on October 28. Last month, she collaborated with GRAMMY-nominated DJ and producer FISHER on their single 'Staring At the Sun,' which pairs her towering and haunting vocals with a euphoric, emotive edge.

With more to be revealed from CRYING ON THE TENNIS COURT alongside future live dates, 2027 promises to be a break-out year for LAUREL.

About LAUREL

LAUREL is a British artist whose emotive vocals and self-produced records have built a global catalogue of over 340 million streams. She first emerged last decade, when her single 'Next Time' spread like wildfire through tastemakers and fans alike. She went on to release a series of acclaimed EPs, followed by her 2018 debut album DOGVIOLET and 2024's PALPITATIONS. Her work has drawn support from outlets including Vogue, The New York Times, British GQ, i-D, ELLE, Numéro, The Observer, The Sunday Times, Clash, and DIY. On the road, she has sold out shows across the globe, from North America to Australia. She has supported acts including Flume, MØ, and MUNA and has played festival stages including Coachella, Radio 1's Big Weekend, Latitude, and Frequency. Her third album, CRYING ON THE TENNIS COURT, is set for release in 2027 and is her most personal body of work to-date. A coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of growing up in England, the album showcases LAUREL as a true world-building, generational songwriter all her own.

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