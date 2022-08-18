Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Korea's Alt-Pop Stars Leenalchi Make International Debut at the Coronet

Korea's Alt-Pop Stars Leenalchi Make International Debut at the Coronet

They will appear for three nights only, 10, 11 and 12 September 2022.

Aug. 18, 2022  

Korea's music sensation, alt-pop stars Leenalchi, will make their international debut as part of the line-up for The Coronet Theatre's season of contemporary Korean arts, appearing for three nights only, 10, 11 and 12 September 2022.

With their unique sound drawing on traditional Korean pansori music, the six-piece band comprises of four traditional vocalists who deliver musical storytelling through solos, choir, rapping and dance. The band also features a drummer and two bassists.

The background beats and bass draw inspiration from 80's new wave while the performers build excitement by destroying and re-arranging traditional elements. Leenalchi, founded in 2019 have gained a huge following for their music including most recently their track for the original version of Apple TV's hit series, Pachinko, which was released in February as a single, Let's Live for Today.

Tiger Is Coming, running at The Coronet Theatre until 1 October, includes a full programme of music, dance, theatre, literature and visual arts, reflecting the work of artists from Korea, one of the most dynamic and creative production centres in the world.

From art installations throughout the theatre by Choi Jeong Hwa, master of supersized inflatable public art, to a mixed reality performance by collective A, led by Cha Jinyeob, director of choreography for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, and Body Concert by Award-winning Ambiguous Dance Company, amongst others, visitors to the season will be able to immerse themselves in Korean culture like never before.




