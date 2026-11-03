Kora Puckett Signs to TODO Records and Shares New Single "In My Veins"

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LA-based guitarist and songwriter Kora Puckett has announced his signing to TODO Records with the release of 'In My Veins.' His first new music in over 2 years, the release finds frolicking guitars meeting a sense of optimism in figuring out your destiny. The official music video was directed by Justice Vaughn Ott, featuring footage of Kora playing guitar on a front porch and wandering around Los Angeles.

'It was the start of a new ethos for me with music - keep things loose and open, surround yourself with artists who you love that you can lean on,' Kora says of the new single.

Listen to 'In My Veins'

Kora Puckett debuted with three songs in 2024, forming a vinyl EP for Let's Pretend Records. At just over ten minutes, it's a tight run of country-leaning rock: 'Far As I Can Tell,' 'Forever or Just Then,' and 'Work All Week.' Steve Marino and Matt Berry play guitar, and Amos Pitsch of Dusk recorded it and plays drums and bass. Wurlitzer and piano come from Alex Drossart and Jamie Candiloro, who has worked with R.E.M. The closer, 'Work All Week,' ends with Berry's honky-tonk guitar and harmonica from Mickey Raphael.

Over the past few years, Kora has played his songs around LA in support of bands like Jawdropped, 9Million, Color Green, and more. More shows will be announced soon. For more information and to stay up to date on upcoming shows, follow Kora Puckett on Instagram at @1nstagram_man.

About Kora Puckett

Kora Puckett has spent years inside other people's records. The Goshen, Indiana-born, Los Angeles-based musician sings and plays guitar in Narrow Head, plays in The Berries and Seko, and has played with Sheer Mag, Angel Du$t, and Bugg. He also works as a producer and songwriter. In the studio, he co-wrote and co-produced Ethel Cain's 'Michelle Pfeiffer,' featuring his brother Lil Aaron. He's worked with Y2K and Lil Aaron, alongside artists including YUNGBLUD, nothing.nowhere, Sara Kays, and Gym Class Heroes.

His debut solo album arrives in 2027, stepping away from the harder rock he's known for. His songs live in the Americana rock world with an indie-rock spine and alt-country in its bones, in the lineage of Neil Young, Paul Westerberg and Lucinda Williams.

Photo Credit: Justice Vaughn Ott [Download Hi-Res]









Photo Credit: Justice Vaughn Ott [Download Hi-Res]

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