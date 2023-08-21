Komorebi Releases New Single 'Watch Out'

Komorebi has released the newest single “Watch Out” off the forthcoming album “The Fall” due out September 8th with the ATX-based label, Chicken Ranch Records. The “Watch Out” is out now and available everywhere you stream music, save and download here.

Regarded as one of the most exciting musicians coming out of India, Komorebi, aka Tarana Marwah, has been named ‘India's most promising talent in the electronic live music sphere.’ With her original voice, she has dominated the music festival space as one of the few female electronic producers in India with her sights set globally.

“Watch Out” is the second release from the upcoming album name “The Fall.” The majority of the songwriting happened six or seven years ago. For Komorebi the inspiration happened during a lonelier time when she was living in a large, empty-ish house in New Delhi. Komorebi comments, “This explains the melancholia in the music. I write songs the same way I track vocals – in quiet solitude.

I use music as a cathartic medium to help me process grief, anger, resentment, and reach a place of acceptance. Most of my muses include my family and lovers, though I’ve carefully made sure to be vague enough with the poetry for them not to realize this (or so I think).”

The new single is, “A song about letting go of attachment. How loving people can mean letting them go, and embracing one's right to freedom. Simultaneously expressing wonderment at the strangeness of the universe we live in,” says Komorebi.

“Watch Out” follows the debut single, “I Grew Up,” which was released with an epic music video that kicked off the sci-fi concept album with an impressive cocktail of art and tech.

For Komorebi, “ ‘The Fall’ is a mammoth multimedia project with a soulful IP and individual identity. I’ve been hinting at world-building from the early years, but it has evolved into its final form with this release and everything attached to it – an exclusive comic book, a ‘Komorebi’ universe, elaborate music videos and outfits tied to the theme, cinematic ‘otherworldly’ music, colorful merchandise, emotional poignant and powerful lyric writing – possibly a Komorebi Video Game.”

The new album takes the listener on an epic artistic journey. Her sound and captivating songwriting easily puts her in the echelons of acclaimed artists like Bjork, Imogen Heap, GORILLAZ, Massive Attack, Radiohead, and even Grimes.

As she leans into electronica and trip-hop soundscapes with The Fall, she conceptually tells an intergalactic sci-fi story based on the main character Kiane’s literal fall from her spaceship resulting in a crash landing on Earth. Each song connects Komorebi’s real life to Kiane’s story which binds the creator to her creation in a unique and special way.

The captivating world that Komorebi has created is displayed in great detail from music to film to comics. Carrying the visuals are her stunning outfits as she returns to work with the prolific fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh, after their work together on the “SATYA PAUL” campaign in collaboration with Indie Music, and Luna Grooms.

The futuristic elegance brings her world to life in the “I Grew Up” music video and will appear in a few more upcoming videos. Similarly, Komorebi delves into The Fall’s lore with the exclusive Komorebi Comic Book which is in collaboration with the Mumbai based "The Comic Book Store.” Komorebi Comic Book will be a featured comic at COMICCON INDIA and available in select US comic book stores.

The album announcement comes out as she returns from a Spring 2023 UK tour where she opened for SQUID (Warp Records) at the FOCUSWALES festival. While on tour she met with Bobby Friction at BBC Asia, who shared her music with the team at BBC studios, London. And she took her unique brand of electronic music to SXSW this past March for her second time as one of the headlining artists at the Chicken Ranch Records showcase. Additionally, the fast-rising international superstar has been selected as an APPLE UP NEXT artist for 2023.

Komorebi will be back on tour to support the new album, kicking off in India at Ziro Festival on September 29th; and on January 28th Komorebi is set to play Lollapalooza India. The tour will take her to the US which will route back to SXSW in March of 2024, additional dates to be announced.

Looking back at the new album Komorebi says, “It is my sophomore album and a milestone in my career, simply winning on account of the time and effort spent to make it good. It is the most ‘me’ I’ve ever been, from the songwriting to the influences musically and otherwise. I think everything I’ve done has led me up to this point, to do what I’m doing now.”