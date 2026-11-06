Kingston Rossdale to Release Debut EP LOUISE STREET and Stage First Live Shows

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Alternative singer-songwriter Kingston Rossdale has released his debut EP, Louise Street, following the arrival of its title track earlier this week. Louise Street explores the growing pains of falling in love, making mistakes, and figuring out who you're becoming. The focus track, 'Louise Street,' is a wistful love letter to growing up and the places that hold our most meaningful memories. Kingston will celebrate the release with his first-ever live shows this month, beginning in San Diego before making his Los Angeles debut at the iconic Troubadour.

Listen to the focus track 'Louise Street'

Listen to the full EP

Across the EP, Kingston showcases his ability to turn deeply personal experiences into melodic, emotionally resonant alternative songs. Each track offers a different perspective into his world, balancing moments of vulnerability with the energy and rawness of the music that shaped him. Together, the songs create an intimate portrait of an artist finding his footing, both personally and creatively.

For the focus track, 'Louise Street,' Kingston pays tribute to the street where he first met his girlfriend and where they grew up together. A nostalgic love letter to both a person and a place, the song reflects on young love, shared dreams, and the passage of time. Through memories of the street that witnessed their relationship unfold, Kingston captures the bittersweet experience of looking back at where it all began and realizing just how far they've come.

Kingston shares: 'this EP is about growing up and everything that comes with it. Love, anger, disappointment, confusion, and learning to let go of who you used to be. Each song captures a different emotion or experience I've had while figuring out who I am and who I'm becoming. Some of these songs are about holding onto the people you love, while others are about accepting that things change, whether you're ready for them or not. I think that's what this project means to me. It's about growing up, making mistakes, falling in love, and trying to make sense of it all.'

Kingston preceded this release with his first single, 'Right Side of the Moon,' a dreamy, guitar-led song about young love and the feeling of finding someone who makes everything else fall away. Listen to 'Right Side of the Moon'.

With Louise Street, Kingston Rossdale introduces himself as an emerging voice in alternative music, pairing emotionally candid songwriting with a nostalgic yet forward-looking sonic identity. An intimate snapshot of growing up, falling in love, and finding your place in the world, the EP offers a first look at the artist and storyteller Kingston is becoming.

Kingston Rossdale Live Show Dates 2026

November 8 – San Diego – Voodoo Room at House of Blues

November 10 – Los Angeles – Troubadour

More information is available at kingstonrossdale.com.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez











Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

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