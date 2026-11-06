Kings of Leon Release O MY BELOVED, Announce 2027 North American Tour Starting May 8

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Multi-platinum-selling rock band Kings of Leon today release their 10th full-length studio album, O My Beloved, via Love Tap Records, distributed by Virgin Music. The band's first full-length self-produced album, O My Beloved finds Caleb, Nathan, Jared and Matthew Followill reflecting on the people, experiences and journey that brought them to where they are today. A deeply personal collection, the record explores themes of family, gratitude and the everyday moments that have shaped their lives.

Alongside today's album release, Kings of Leon announce a new North American tour promoted by Live Nation, set to kick off May 8 in Bristow, VA and hit 30 cities across the U.S. and Canada. The band will perform songs spanning their celebrated catalog, from longtime fan favorites to new music from O My Beloved. Joining Kings of Leon on the road will be special guests Band of Horses and Dexter and The Moonrocks. See below for the complete list of tour dates.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, November 9 at 9am local with the Reserved by Spotify presale followed by Artist, Citi, and Amex presales beginning Tuesday, November 10 at 9am local (see details below). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 13 at 9am local time at www.kingsofleon.com.

Presale Details

ARTIST PRESALE: Artist presale registration is available now at www.kingsofleon.com ahead of the presale beginning Tuesday, November 10 at 9am local.

RESERVED BY SPOTIFY: Kings of Leon's Reserved by Spotify tickets may be available to eligible North American Spotify Premium subscribers through Ticketmaster. These fans will be notified by Spotify via email, push and in-app notifications, and will have the opportunity to purchase tickets during the Reserved presale beginning Monday, November 9 at 9am local.

CITI (U.S. ONLY): Citi is the official card of The Kings Of Leon tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 10 at 9am local time until Thursday, November 12 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

AMEX (CANADA ONLY): American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, November 10 at 9am local time through Thursday, November 12 at 10pm local time.

News of the tour was announced exclusively earlier this morning on CBS Mornings. The band will also appear on CBS Saturday Morning tomorrow to perform two new songs from O My Beloved.

On O My Beloved, Kings of Leon deliver their most intimate and unguarded record to date, bringing their collective creative vision fully to life. Stripped back from the expansive sound that has defined much of their career, the album returns to the raw, unfiltered spirit of the music they made when they first came to Nashville. Across the record, the band embraces a more direct and understated approach, allowing the songs and their stories to take center stage. A love letter to their family and the road that brought them to this point, O My Beloved offers an intimate perspective on the four members and the life they've built together.

In the lead-up to today's release, Kings of Leon offered fans an early look into O My Beloved with three tracks: 'My Whole World,' 'Cold Blue Dawn,' and 'KOYSAR.' The album's first single, 'My Whole World,' emerged from a deeply personal place, with long-held memories and emotions finding their way into the music. 'Cold Blue Dawn' followed, arriving alongside a first-of-its-kind lyric video in partnership with The Weather Channel, using NASA satellite topography to bring the song's lyrics to life. Most recently, 'KOYSAR,' an abbreviation for 'Kick Off Your Shoes and Run,' drew on the band's childhood memories and the perspective they've gained as they raise families of their own.

Listen to and purchase O My Beloved here.

O My Beloved Track List

1. 'Intro'

2. 'My Whole World'

3. 'Cold Blue Dawn'

4. 'The Hand'

5. 'Rose'

6. 'Make It Count'

7. 'KOYSAR'

8. 'Feel The Love'

9. 'Blue Jeans and Diamonds'

10. 'Warm Company'

11. 'Forever Endeavor'

12. 'Pretty Thing'

13. 'Get You Down'

2027 North American Tour Dates

May 8 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live^

May 12 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann^

May 14 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center^

May 15 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center^

May 18 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater^

May 23 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre^

May 25 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater^

May 27 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Albany Med Health System at SPAC^

May 29 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater^

May 30 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^

June 2 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre^

June 5 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater^

June 6 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre^

September 11 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

September 14 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

September 15 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena*

September 17 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre*

September 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum*

September 20 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

September 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

September 26 - Austin, TX - Moody Center*

September 28 - Fort Worth, TX - Ariat Arena*

September 30 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

October 1 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center^

October 3 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

October 6 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater^

October 8 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater^

October 12 - Cincinnati, OH - The Farmer Music Center*

October 14 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center*

October 15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*

^ With support from Band of Horses

* With support from Dexter and The Moonrocks

About Kings of Leon

Since their debut in 2003, Kings of Leon (Caleb (guitar/vocals), Nathan (drums), Jared (bass) and Matthew Followill (guitar)) have released 10 albums (Youth & Young Manhood (2003), Aha Shake Heartbreak (2004), Because of the Times (2007), Only by the Night (2008), Come Around Sundown (2010), Mechanical Bull (2013), WALLS (2016), When You See Yourself (2021), Can We Please Have Fun (2024) and O My Beloved (2026)) and sold over 20 million albums and nearly 40 million singles worldwide. The multi-platinum-selling band has had five singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, all nine of their previous studio albums on Billboard's Top 200 list and two singles that reached No. 1 on Modern Rock radio. With the release of WALLS, the band garnered their first-ever No. 1 album debut on the Billboard Top 200. In addition, they have had eight Grammy nominations, four Grammy Award wins, three NME Awards, two Brit Awards, and one Juno Award. They have toured all over the world, playing at top venues and headlining major festivals such as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and Glastonbury. The band's 10th full-length studio album, O My Beloved, is out now via Love Tap Records, distributed by Virgin Music. Produced by Kings of Leon, the album reflects on family, gratitude and the journey that brought them to where they are today.

To apply for media credentials for North America show coverage: livenation.com/pressrequests.

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