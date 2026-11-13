Kingfishr Share New Single “WEIGHT OF THE FEATHER” Ahead of Second Album

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Irish trio Kingfishr have shared new single 'Weight Of The Feather,' lifted from their forthcoming second album of the same title. The new record will be released April 9, 2027 through B-Unique/Atlantic Records. The band has also announced a UK and European spring tour that includes a night at London's Alexandra Palace.

''Weight Of The Feather' is about dealing with the success of Kingfishr so far,' frontman Eddie Keogh explains. 'The band was a bit of a spoof, and we were fairly sure that the whole thing would collapse six months after we started. That never happened, it just kept going. It's incredible and we wouldn't change any of it, but our lives have changed considerably in ways that we never imagined. The pressure is intense, we have something to lose now. The further we go, the further it feels like we have to go, and there's no easy way to deal with that.'

Last week, Kingfishr also announced a UK tour for the spring which includes a night at London's Alexandra Palace in March. The full tour is listed below.

In celebration of the new album's announcement, last Saturday the band performed four 'pop-up' street shows in four Irish cities. Pulling into Galway for a 10:30am stagetime, the band were greeted like hometown heroes, creating chaotic scenes throughout the city. They repeated the feat in Limerick (their actual hometown) and in Cork, and then brought Dublin's Grafton Street to a standstill later that evening, covering some 500km over the course of the day and performing to tens of thousands of fans.

Recorded at Angelic Studios in Oxfordshire and Snap Studios in London, and produced alongside James Flannigan (Weezer, Marina), the new album follows the band's debut LP, Halcyon, released in 2025, which set Kingfishr on a journey that has put them in front of millions of fans the world over.

Weight of the Feather is written from the eye of a storm. As Kingfishr, a project which started as a laugh between friends, has evolved into a cultural behemoth, those at the centre of the band have seen the ground swell beneath their feet and the world around them change at breakneck speed.

It's an album about the weight of what the project has become, captured during a seismic period of transition for the trio amid the hiatus of bandmate and friend Eoin 'Fitz' Fitzgibbon, the life-altering demise of a romantic relationship for Keogh, and the professional necessity to process both adjustments in front of arena-sized crowds as the band goes from strength to strength. Weight Of The Feather sees Kingfishr taking stock of the immeasurable gratitude that they have for the group's success against the things that they've lost along the way.

Keogh adds: 'The album is about losing our heads a little bit, and almost losing a band member. It's about a breakup. It's about trying to figure out what we want out of this thing and trying to do right by all of the people who have gotten us this far. This whole journey has been so much craic, I can't even describe it, but beneath that is the weight of it all. In the end, we're really proud of the album we've made. We just hope we've done right by the people who have gotten us here x'

'Maybe it all works out' is a lyrical refrain which appears more than once across Weight Of The Feather's track list, and whether this is to be read as a prayer, the manifestation of an optimist, or a question asked in the desperate search for confirmation eludes even the line's writer.

The new single and the record's title track, Weight Of The Feather, speaks to the power of three in Kingfishr. Things don't feel quite right unless they're a strong unit of three, all pulling together. None of us amount to anything without each other.

Ahead of next year's UK tour, the band will head out on a sell-out 16-date European headline run throughout November and into December, wrapping up their 2026 shows in Utrecht on December 7th. In what promises to be another very busy year for the Irish trio, their 2027 summer is already taking shape too, with outdoor shows lined up at Belsonic in Belfast, Dublin's Marlay Park, and two nights at Limerick's Thomond Park Stadium, where they'll play to over 30,000 fans per night in their hometown with only a handful of tickets left for the first night, and to 114,500 fans in Ireland alone.

Kingfishr are a band of three close friends from Limerick, Ireland. Fronted by vocalist Eddie Keogh, the band make joyous, rousing folk music that sounds as intimate as it does euphoric.

Kingfishr Live Dates

November 16th – Grosse Freiheit 36, Hamburg – SOLD OUT

November 17th – Huxleys Neue Welt, Berlin – SOLD OUT

November 18th - Kesselhaus, Munich – SOLD OUT

November 20th – Zoom Frankfurt, Frankfurt – SOLD OUT

November 21st – Fabrique, Milan – SOLD OUT

November 22nd – Kaufleuten, Zurich – SOLD OUT

November 24th – Sala Apolo, Barcelona – SOLD OUT

November 25th – Wagon, Madrid - SOLD OUT

November 27th – Le Trabendo, Paris - SOLD OUT

November 28th – Effenaar, Eindhoven - SOLD OUT

November 29th – Carlswerk Victoria, Köln - SOLD OUT

December 1st – De Roma, Antwerp - SOLD OUT

December 2nd – De Roma, Antwerp - SOLD OUT

December 3rd – Gashouder, Amsterdam - SOLD OUT

December 5th – De Oosterpoort, Groningen - SOLD OUT

December 6th – De Oosterpoort, Groningen - SOLD OUT

December 7th – Tivolivredenburg, Utrecht - SOLD OUT

March 13th 2027 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

March 14th 2027 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

March 16th 2027 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

March 17th 2027 – Glasgow International Arena, Glasgow

March 18th 2027 – O2 Academy, Leeds

March 20th 2027 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

March 22nd 2027 – The Prospect Building, Bristol

March 25th 2027 – Alexandra Palace, London

March 28th 2027 – Paaspop festival, Schijndel

June 11th 2027 – Belsonic, Belfast - SOLD OUT

June 15th 2027 – L'Olympia, Paris

June 16th 2027 – Atelier, Luxembourg

June 17th 2027 – Groningen, Stadspark Groningen

June 19th 2027 – Marlay Park, Dublin - SOLD OUT

July 9th 2027 – Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick

July 10th 2027 – Thomond Park Stadium, Limerick - SOLD OUT

July 13th 2027 – Cavea, Rome

July 14th 2027 – Sequoie Music Park, Bologna

July 16th 2027 - Kulturinsel Wöhrmühle, Erlangen

July 17th 2027 - Konzertplatz Weißer Hirsch, Dresden

July 20th 2027 - Luzern Live - KKL Luzenersaal, Lucerne

August 20th 2027 - Zeltfestival Ruhr, Bochum

August 21st 2027 – Südbrücke, Cologne









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