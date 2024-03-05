Kim Gordon Shares New Track 'Psychedelic Orgasm' From New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Musician and visual artist Kim Gordon will release her highly anticipated second solo album, The Collective, this Friday, March 8th via Matador Records. Today, she offers one more early taste of the album with “Psychedelic Orgasm.” Listen below.

A video for the track is also out today, directed by Kim Gordon and musician/filmmaker/producer Vice Cooler. With its quick cuts and upside down tableaus of desiccated pumpkins, giant inflatables and shopping mall escalators, the Los Angeles-set clip is as disorienting as “Psychedelic Orgasm” itself.

“Psychedelic Orgasm” follows previously released singles and videos “I'm A Man” and “BYE BYE,” which both star Coco Gordon Moore.

Gordon will play six live shows around The Collective's arrival, beginning March 21 in Burlington and include stops in NYC, LA, San Francisco and more. She has also announced another run of tour dates kicking off in Minneapolis on June 7, stops include Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Asheville and more. A full rundown of the tour dates can be found below and tickets for the newly announced dates are on sale March 8 at 10am local time.

KIM GORDON ON TOUR:

March 21 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

March 22 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

March 23 – Queens, NY – Knockdown Center

March 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

March 29 – Ventura, CA – Music Hall

March 30 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

June 7 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

June 8 – Chicago, IL – Beyond the Gate @ Bohemian National Cemetery

June 9 – Detroit, MI – El Club

June 10 – Toronto, ON – Axis Club

June 12 – Hudson, NY – Basilica Hudson

June 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

June 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

June 17 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

June 18 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

June 19 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

June 21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle

June 22 – Vienna, VA – Out and About Festival

June 25 – London, UK – Koko

June 26 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute2 Birmingham

June 28 – Graz, AZ – Elevate Festival

July 1 – Munich, DE – Muffatwerk

July 2 – Prague, CZ – Meet Factory

July 3 – Gdynia, PL – Open'er Festival

July 5 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival

July 28 – Naeba, JP – Fuji Rock Festival

by Danielle Neu