Kim Gordon Shares New Track 'Psychedelic Orgasm' From New Album

Musician and visual artist Kim Gordon will release her highly anticipated second solo album, The Collective, this Friday, March 8th via Matador Records. Today, she offers one more early taste of the album with “Psychedelic Orgasm.” Listen below.
A video for the track is also out today, directed by Kim Gordon and musician/filmmaker/producer Vice Cooler. With its quick cuts and upside down tableaus of desiccated pumpkins, giant inflatables and shopping mall escalators, the Los Angeles-set clip is as disorienting as “Psychedelic Orgasm” itself.
“Psychedelic Orgasm” follows previously released singles and videos “I'm A Man” and “BYE BYE,” which both star Coco Gordon Moore.
Gordon will play six live shows around The Collective's arrival, beginning March 21 in Burlington and include stops in NYC, LA, San Francisco and more. She has also announced another run of tour dates kicking off in Minneapolis on June 7, stops include Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Asheville and more. A full rundown of the tour dates can be found below and tickets for the newly announced dates are on sale March 8 at 10am local time.
March 21 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
March 22 – Washington, DC – Black Cat
March 23 – Queens, NY – Knockdown Center
March 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater
March 29 – Ventura, CA – Music Hall
March 30 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore
June 7 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
June 8 – Chicago, IL – Beyond the Gate @ Bohemian National Cemetery
June 9 – Detroit, MI – El Club
June 10 – Toronto, ON – Axis Club
June 12 – Hudson, NY – Basilica Hudson
June 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
June 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
June 17 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
June 18 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
June 19 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
June 21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle
June 22 – Vienna, VA – Out and About Festival
June 25 – London, UK – Koko
June 26 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute2 Birmingham
June 28 – Graz, AZ – Elevate Festival
July 1 – Munich, DE – Muffatwerk
July 2 – Prague, CZ – Meet Factory
July 3 – Gdynia, PL – Open'er Festival
July 5 – Roskilde, DK – Roskilde Festival
July 28 – Naeba, JP – Fuji Rock Festival
by Danielle Neu
