Kierst Signs to Take Care Records, Shares New Single "Two Steps Back"

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New York City musician and multi-instrumentalist Kierst announced her signing to Brooklyn-based indie label Take Care Records. New single 'Two Steps Back' heralds the news, landing with delicate introspection. A chugging acoustic guitar propels her airy vocals, reflecting on the past while forging a path to the future.

The official music video was directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and features Kierst alone in the spotlight, an homage to PJ Harvey's 'Good Fortune' music video. Under the cover of darkness, the video was shot partially in reverse with Kierst singing the lyrics backwards.

'I wrote the second verse for this song in London years ago, then recorded the whole track with placeholder lyrics,' Kierst explains. 'Eventually I rewrote everything except the original verse while trying to figure out how to move forward after a string of setbacks; it's about feeling like you're losing your center of gravity and finding ways to ground yourself.'

Kierst introduced herself in 2022 with Thud, a debut EP released through London's Sad Club Records and met with praise from The Line of Best Fit, So Young Magazine, and The Independent. She carried it overseas that winter for ten UK dates, among them The Line of Best Fit's annual Five Day Forecast and Wide Awake Festival's winter concert series, presented with DAZED. Two years later, she returned with 'Southern Star,' produced by Jonathan Schenke (Parquet Courts, Snail Mail, and The Drums).

Last weekend, Kierst and her band appeared at the Asian Culture edition of No One Else Says Festival alongside bands like Whisper Doll, Sunshy, Push Ups, and more. Next year, she will perform at New Colossus Festival in New York, NY, and SXSW in Austin, TX. More shows will be announced soon.

For more information and to stay up to date, follow Kierst on Instagram at @kierrrst.

About Kierst

Kierst makes music that lingers like a cherished memory. Born and raised in Columbia, South Carolina, and now based in Brooklyn, the multi-instrumentalist builds atmospheric songs from textured arrangements, pairing the candor of 1960s singer-songwriters with the grit of early-aughts slowcore.

She introduced herself with 2022's Thud, a debut EP released via London's Sad Club Records that earned praise from The Line of Best Fit, Rough Trade, So Young Magazine, and The Independent. That winter she took it across the UK for ten dates, including The Line of Best Fit's annual Five Day Forecast and Wide Awake Festival's winter concert series in partnership with DAZED. The slow-burning 'Crush' followed in 2023 via Slow Dance Records, and in 2024 she returned to Sad Club with 'Southern Star,' produced by Jonathan Schenke (Parquet Courts, Snail Mail, The Drums). The same year brought a track placement on the Disney+ series Extraordinary and a trip down to SXSW, with bills alongside TAGABOW, Chanel Beads, Merce Lemon, and more.

About Take Care Records

Take Care Records is an independent record label based in Brooklyn, built from a passion for music. Guided by the simple but profound mantra, 'It's no good unless it's real,' the label focuses on fostering authentic artistic expressions that resonate on a personal level. Take Care maintains a close-knit connection with the city's indie music scene, championing singular artists with creative integrity.

Photo Credit: Shina Peng [Download Hi-Res]









Photo Credit: Shina Peng [Download Hi-Res]

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