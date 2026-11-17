NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Los Angeles trio Kid Sistr is making a strong impression on the road, winning over audiences night after night on their extensive fall North American tour with The Wrecks. Known for explosive live performances, infectious energy, and irreverent personalities, Sabel (guitar/vocals), Becca (drums/vocals), and Sara (bass/vocals) have been rocking venues across the country and introducing themselves to new audiences along the way. The band continues the run tonight in Dallas at Granada Theater, with just a handful of dates remaining before the tour wraps November 25 in San Francisco at The Regency Ballroom.

The road momentum comes as Kid Sistr continue to turn heads with their latest single, 'Accelerator,' released in October following their American Teenage Prophecy EP earlier this year. A raunchy, high-octane burst of guitar-driven rock, the track showcases the trio's knack for pairing infectious hooks with unfiltered attitude and a healthy dose of humor. The accompanying music video, directed by Jamal Dauda, is equally uninhibited, following the band through an increasingly chaotic crime spree that perfectly captures the song's spirit.

'Accelerator' has already earned enthusiastic praise, with Consequence noting, 'The speed and urgency is what makes it thrilling,' while NYLON declared, 'All gas, no brakes. If the sex-driven verses don't get you tingling, the whispered chorus sure will.' MARVIN also took notice, writing that the single 'reinforces that the band's momentum is picking up speed.'

Kid Sistr recently brought their live energy to the Push-Up Bra LA Sessions, delivering performances of 'Maniac' and 'Accelerator' that offer another glimpse into what audiences are experiencing on the road.

Earlier this year, Kid Sistr released American Teenage Prophecy, their five-track EP co-produced by Suzy Shinn (Weezer, Fall Out Boy, Dua Lipa). The collection explores queer girlhood, romance, angst, and rebellion through the band's signature collision of alternative rock, punk, and irresistible pop hooks. With 'Accelerator' marking their latest evolution and a growing reputation as a must-see live act, Kid Sistr are carrying that momentum straight through the final stretch of the year.

Kid Sistr Tour Dates

Nov 17 – Dallas, TX @ Grenada Theater

Nov 18 – San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box

Nov 19 – Austin, TX @ Radio/East

Nov 21 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

Nov 22 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

Nov 24 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Nov 25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

(All dates supporting The Wrecks)

Connect with Kid Sistr

Apple Music | Facebook | Instagram | SoundCloud | Spotify | TikTok | YouTube

Photo Credit: Maytal Star

Photo Credit: :



Photo Credit: :

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone