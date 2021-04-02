Key West Songwriters Festival Reveals Initial Artist Lineup

The 25th Annual Key West Songwriters Festival has announced its initial artist lineup for this year's event on May 5-9, 2021.

The impressive list of headliners includes Grammy Award-winning, chart-topping acts such as Lori McKenna, Brandy Clark, Lee Brice, Robert Randolph, Chuck Cannon, Bob DiPiero, Dean Dillon, Steve Cropper, Liz Rose, Jeffrey Steele, Bobby Pinson, Scotty Emerick and many more.

Hosted by Storme Warren, the internationally known festival will feature over one hundred songwriters performing thirty shows on twelve different stages.

Additional artists will be announced at a later date. While most of the KWSWF shows will be free to enter, there will be a number of performances that will require advance ticket purchase (with an option for VIP packages). Click here to purchase. Festival goers have come to know that KWSWF traditionally boasts over 200 distinctive songwriters across thirty-eight stages at an array of Key West, FL's most popular beaches, boats, bars, resorts and historic theatres. In an effort to prepare for social distancing and sanitation protocols, this year's festival has been condensed with reduced capacities and transitioned to mostly outdoor performances. Festival organizers are focused on bringing back the music and putting the songwriters in intimate venues to create a special experience unique to previous years.

Since 1997, the Festival has worked to bring Music Row to Duval Street and beyond, creating a unique environment where industry professionals, songwriters, locals and even tourists are able to experience the best of Nashville in the most intimate of venues. Over the years, the highly anticipated festival has become a breeding ground for breaking new talent and is one of the most sought after invites within the Nashville songwriting community.

Notable Key West Songwriter Festival alumni include Kacey Musgraves, Brad Paisley, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Combs, Maren Morris and Cole Swindell. For up-to-date information on tickets and additional artist announcements, please visit our social media platforms or festival website.