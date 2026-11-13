Kendall Schmidt Releases Solo Single "SATELLITES" with Visualizer Featuring Drums by Mike Robinson

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Nashville-based musician and actor Kendall Schmidt has released 'Satellites,' out now with a DIY, starry visualizer. Measured and delicate, Schmidt spins late-night thoughts into an airy, contemplative tune about communication, uncertainty and the future. After years of gracing global television screens and touring the world, the Big Time Rush star continues to bring listeners into his current grounded, sincere sonic world.

The track features drums by Mike Robinson, currently on tour with Slayyyter, and is produced by Adam Korbesmeyer. Schmidt plays melodica on the song.

Co-written with frequent collaborator Adam Korbesmeyer, the song began under a starry Nashville sky. Schmidt shares, 'I was on the porch looking at satellites in the night sky, wondering how it was possible to see so far away but sometimes not be able to see what's right in front of us. Then, my mind went to town and this song appeared.'

Schmidt adds on his own instrumentation, 'A little fun fact, I played some mean melodica on the end of this song. One of my favorite instruments to add a little flavor.'

Made at home, previously shared soft and stripped-back 'Good Love' was born from a moment of deep self-reflection on the ways love has changed him. With his artistic and personal growth on full display and inspired by Bon Iver's early work, Schmidt says, 'Sometimes, we underestimate the weight we carry on our shoulders. We can get easily irritated and grouchy. Then, when you and your partner's love languages match up, it's incredible how quickly that attitude can change. In some ways, it can be unrecognizable to the person you were before.'

Kendall Schmidt is best known as the star of boy band and Nickelodeon's TV series, Big Time Rush. Since 2009, Schmidt has been part of a pop culture phenomenon that grew globally and beyond television, extending onto major stages with three headline tours and selling out Madison Square Garden and Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome. Following the band, Schmidt formed an alt-pop duo called Heffron Drive and continued to create and collaborate, including with Hilary Duff.

With full creative control and new music on the way that shifts away from stadium-level pop, Schmidt is ready to settle down. Now, with a wife and daughter, the intimate, carefully crafted music represents Schmidt's newfound perspective on fatherhood, deep, long-lasting love through honest, earnest storytelling.

Connect with Kendall Schmidt via @kendallschmidt on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Kendall Schmidt

After years of performing to packed arenas with Big Time Rush, Kendall Schmidt is finding a different kind of joy in making music at home. Working closely with producer Adam Korbesmeyer in his Nashville studio, the multi-platinum artist is writing his own lyrics about his personal, inner life and releasing songs as they come.

Schmidt rose to global fame in 2009 as a core member of Nickelodeon's multi-platinum powerhouse Big Time Rush. And, throughout the band's massive touring runs and successful 2021 reunion, he quietly amassed a collection of material that didn't fit a collective pop identity, flecked with more indie, alternative influences.

For his solo music, Schmidt traded elaborate production sessions and massive songwriting rooms for real-life stories and one-on-one collaboration. And, with encouragement from his wife, he began building a catalogue of material inspired, in part, by the ordinary rituals and occasional absurdities of marriage. Other songs explore the more complicated realities of growing older and raising a family — plus the loneliness of touring. Others are harder for him to explain, even to himself.

Rather than rushing toward a predetermined album or EP, Schmidt is allowing the project to grow song by song, with new material often arriving just months after it's written. And, after writing hundreds of songs throughout his career, Schmidt has come to trust his instincts a little more. 'You don't have to ask people if it's good,' he says. 'Just if you think it's good, it's good.'

Photo Credit: Jack Balaban | Download hi-res image









Photo Credit: Jack Balaban | Download hi-res image

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone