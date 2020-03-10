Kelli Dunham's New Comedy Album 'Not The Gym Teacher' Out Today

Everyone's favorite ex-nun genderqueer cat-loving nerd nurse comic, Kelli Dunham, is back with a new album and the same hilarious confusion about everyday (and not so everyday) life.

Not the Gym Teacher now available on all digital platforms and was recorded live at Caveat in New York, directed by Gastor Almonte. Kelli will be celebrating the album's release on Saturday, February 8th with two sold-pout shows at the Brooklyn Cat Cafe, presented in conjunction with the Let's Talk About Cats podcast, as well as a special edition of her regular show Queer Memoir on Sunday, Febuary 9th at Caveat.

Kelli was recently featured on PBS' Stories from the Stage - watch a clip here. She was also nominated as a White House Champion of Change in 2015, and recently set the Guinness World Record for longest comedy show/multiple performers. New York City mayor Bill DeBlasio once called Kelli a showoff to her face.

Not the Gym Teacher asks the following questions and more: why doesn't anyone think Kelli's diagrammed sentence tattoo is sexy? Why don't people want to discuss comparative death rituals on the first date? Why does every high school student in the five boroughs think Kelli is their gym teacher? And why does Kelli keep having so many BAD ideas, like giving a TED Talk as a cat?





