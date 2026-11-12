Kelli Baker Releases Debut Album MOTHER With NYC Concert and Long Island In-Store Event

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Long Island blues-rock singer, songwriter, and guitarist Kelli Baker will release her debut full-length album, MOTHER, on November 13 on Gulf Coast Records, with two events for New York-area audiences to celebrate. Baker comes off arena shows with ZZ Top and George Thorogood.

Album Release Events

Sunday, November 15, 7 p.m. at The Bitter End in New York City. Baker performs MOTHER in its entirety at her album release show.

Tickets: Kelli Baker | Album Release Show - The Bitter End Nov 15

Wednesday, November 18, 6 p.m. at Looney Tunes in Babylon, Long Island. The event includes a special in-store performance, album signing, and photo opportunity.

Tickets: Kelli Baker | In Store Appearance at Looney Tunes Record Store

Baker's path to these events is unconventional. After returning to music later in life after single motherhood, she built a career one audience at a time, from Huntington open mics to major stages. In 2025, responding to a last minute call, she earned a standing ovation opening for ZZ Top at the Beacon Theatre. This September, she joined ZZ Top and George Thorogood & The Destroyers for six concert dates across the Northeast.

MOTHER was selected as the UK Independent Blues Broadcasters Association's November 2026 Album of the Month. Her music has received airplay on Planet Rock, while Get Ready to ROCK! awarded the album four stars. A cover appearance in the UK's Blues Matters! magazine is scheduled for December.

Produced in Nashville by three-time GRAMMY-winning producer Zach Allen, MOTHER features contributions from Keb' Mo', the McCrary Sisters, and five-time GRAMMY-nominee Peter Levin. Moving between blues grit, rock-and-roll urgency, gospel, and intimate storytelling, the album explores identity, resilience, and the complicated bonds that shape us.

As Blues on Repeat wrote of Baker: 'Baker has something to say, and she is not about to whisper it.'

For Long Island audiences, the upcoming shows offer a chance to experience the music behind an increasingly international story, up close.

Album Details

MOTHER, November 13, 2026, Gulf Coast Records

Album preorder: https://srgstore.com/products/kelli-baker-mother

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