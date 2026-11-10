Kelcey Ayer Shares New Single "Only Love Is Time" Video as Other Lives Tour Continues

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Kelcey Ayer–former co-founder and co-lead singer of Local Natives–today shared his new single 'Only Love Is Time.' Led by an indelible piano progression and Ayer's singular voice, the cascading and rich, redolent song is intertwined by drums, synths, and cello. The self-produced 'Only Love Is Time' is his first new music following 2025's No Sleep and Hand Me Downs EPs, his debut releases under his own name that drew praise and support from FLOOD Magazine, Consequence, Uproxx, The Line of Best Fit, and more.

'I was listening to a lot of '90s Portishead, Boards of Canada, and The Verve's 'Bittersweet Symphony,' and this beat and chord progression just came out. The song sees the protagonist the morning after a long night out, perhaps questioning his choices. The mantra 'Only love is time,' plays over and over inside his head, at first justifying his behavior. As the song progresses, the mantra morphs into something different, perhaps becoming motivation to change,' Ayer explains of the track, out now alongside a Henry Young directed-video. 'Henry and I love the retro-future vibes at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel here in downtown LA, so we decided to grab a room and wander around, filming until they told us to stop. Lucky for us, it was completely dead on a Sunday, so we had the place to ourselves. We tried to paint a common tour story in my life of checking in at random hotels and having to kill time until the show. We wanted to channel a bit of Lost In Translation, with a bit of homesickness, hoping to arc towards more gratitude and joy by the end. I am very fortunate to live a pretty adventurous life, but I can forget that from time to time. The idea was for me to recapture that truth, and lean into it.'

Ayer kicks off a nine-date run supporting Other Lives tonight at the Tractor Tavern in Seattle, WA. The tour will wrap up on November 24th in Oklahoma City, OK, and includes a November 14th show at Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom and a November 21st show at New York City's Sony Hall. A current itinerary is below.

With Local Natives, the Colombian-American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Ayer saw widespread acclaim across their six albums, as well as highlights including: their 2013 album Hummingbird debuting at #12 on the Billboard 200 chart; their 2019 single 'When Am I Gonna Lose You' reaching the Top 10 at Triple A and Alternative radio; and performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ellen, and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. He began releasing solo material under the moniker Jaws Of Love. in 2017, dropping two albums (2017's Tasha Sits Close to the Piano and 2022's Second Life), an EP (2022's Patricia), and an LP of piano versions of songs from the latter two, SLSL: Naked, in 2024. Ayer's eponymous debuts, the No Sleep and Hand Me Downs EPs, followed, and are intimate, piano-based collections about becoming a father that also saw airplay on KCRW, KUTX, KGSR, WFPK, and more–in addition to a tour supporting Jordana earlier this year.

Kelcey Ayer Tour Dates

11/10/26 - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA

11/11/26 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

11/13/26 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA

11/14/26 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

11/17/26 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

11/18/26 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

11/21/26 - Sony Hall - New York, NY

11/22/26 - Arts at the Armory - Somerville, MA

11/24/26 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly

Kelcey Ayer is on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X, and Bandcamp.







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