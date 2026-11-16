Keith Urban to Perform Holiday Concert at Hammerstein Ballroom for SiriusXM and Pandora

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SiriusXM today announced that Grammy Award winning global country star Keith Urban will take the stage for a special SiriusXM and Pandora holiday show on December 8 at Hammerstein Ballroom.

SiriusXM and Pandora Present Keith Urban will celebrate the festive season and feature the country hitmaker performing the iconic songs from his celebrated career including 'Blue Ain't Your Color,' 'Somebody Like You,' 'The Fighter,' along with fan favorite holiday hits.

SiriusXM subscribers and fans can enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show- click HERE for full details. If you do not live in the New York City area, you can also enter for your chance to win a VIP trip to the concert - click HERE for full details.

The performance will air in its entirety on SiriusXM's The Highway (ch.56) on December 18 at 8pm ET and on the SiriusXM app any time.

The concert will feature several special elements courtesy of brand sponsors including Dove, LifeLock Identity Theft Protection, Mint Mobile, Morgan & Morgan, Old Spice, PANTENE and Southwest Airlines. From complimentary giveaways to surprise and delight moments, these sponsors will help give fans an experience they'll never forget.

Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM for free. Click here to sign up and experience all that SiriusXM has to offer. See Offer Details.

About Keith Urban

Keith Urban has spent the better part of his life harnessing a deep-seated passion for music. This, when combined with his authenticity, talent and driving musical inquisitiveness, helps to understand why he is one of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world. He's won four GRAMMY© Awards, thirteen CMAs (including 2x Entertainer of the Year), fifteen ACMs (including the prestigious Triple Crown for winner Best New Artist, Male Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year), three AMAs, two People's Choice Awards, celebrated nine consecutive gold (2), platinum or multi-platinum albums (11), which have produced more than 11 BILLION streams.

Urban's latest studio album, Flow State, is a call back to the smooth and breezy sounds of yacht rock. The project, which was released in June 2026, reinvigorates the feelings of nostalgia with Urban putting his signature spin on classics such as 'Summer Breeze,' 'Baby Come Back,' 'Just the Two of Us,' and more. The album features one original track, 'We Go Back,' featuring the musical icon, Michael McDonald. Flow State also welcomes collaborations from celebrated Country group, Little Big Town, and the Grammy winning, John Mayer.

His live album, HIGH, produced songs that feature huge hook choruses, optimism, celebratory fun and revelation, 'Heart Like A Hometown,' 'Straight Line,' 'Go Home W U' with Lainey Wilson, and 'Messed Up As Me' amongst them. It's these songs and Urban's incredible catalogue of hits including 'Blue Ain't Your Color,' and 'Wasted Time,' off his ninth studio album, Ripcord, which is celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2026, along with 'Somebody Like You,' 'Long Hot Summer' and 'One Too Many,' his duet with P!nk, that fueled his acclaimed HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR which concluded in October '25. But for those who have experienced an Urban concert, and especially for those who haven't, is his first full-length, live concert album of his career HIGH AND A(LIVE).

He's been a judge on American Idol in the U.S., a coach on The Voice in Australia, a featured player on The Road and is recognized as one of Country music's most influential artists with inductions into the Grand Ole Opry and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Urban's career has been sprinkled with creative collaborations that have shown his brevity and thirst for musical possibility. They are what make him the musician's musician. They've included, amongst others: Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Jelly Roll, John Mayer, HARDY, Justin Timberlake, Dzeko, Miranda Lambert, Nile Rodgers, P!nk, Post Malone, The Rolling Stones and Vince Gill.

In the midst of it all Urban gives back. His 'All For The Hall' benefit concerts have raised $4.3M for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum©. He was the first Artist Ambassador of the CMA Foundation, is an advisory board member at the St. Jude's Children's Hospital and is a longtime supporter of The Mr. Holland's Opus Fund and The Grammy Foundation.

Urban consistently reminds music lovers around the globe why he is one of the world's best live performers. His concerts have become legendary–as unpredictable as they are explosive. An experience of emotion, musical texture, energy and showmanship.

About Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a complete ecosystem of advertising solutions through SiriusXM Media and AdsWizz. SiriusXM offers live, on-demand, and human-curated programming across music, talk, news, sports, and podcasts, and the company reaches approximately 255 million monthly listeners across its platforms. With deep automotive manufacturer relationships and unique spectrum assets, SiriusXM is built to reach listeners wherever they are. The company connects fans to the voices, creators, and moments they love - creating communities where listeners engage, participate, and belong. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: https://www.siriusxm.com/





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