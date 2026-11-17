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Reservoir Recordings, the recorded music brand of Reservoir and home of Philly Groove Records, will release First Choice: The Philly Groove Files on March 19, 2027, as a tribute to Rochelle Fleming, founder and lead singer of First Choice. Ms. Fleming died on November 5, 2026, in Philadelphia, as announced by her family. She was 72.

Created in partnership with Keith Shocklee, producer and founding member of The Bomb Squad, the collection brings his interpretation of First Choice's classic Philly Groove Records to life, carrying Ms. Fleming's voice to generations of DJs, dance floor lovers and lifelong fans. The album's first single, 'Love Freeze,' featuring Nile Rodgers & Chuck D, is out now, with physical products available to pre-order here. Album pre-order is available on CD and 7' Box Set.

'When we first started this project, the goal was to honor First Choice's legacy at Philly Groove. Now, this means more to me than ever,' said Shocklee. 'Every remix on this album was built around her, and I hope when people hear it they feel what I feel: gratitude. For her fans, this is a chance to celebrate her. For the dance community, it's a reminder that so much of what we play today came from Rochelle. She's still on the dance floor with us.'

''Love Freeze' is a timely microcosm. The lyrics were socially relevant when it came out in 1975, and they still speak to what's going on in the world today. That's why it was the track I wanted both Chuck and Nile on. I'd always wanted to work with Nile, and when he said, 'I'm gonna get down on this,' it all came together,' said Shocklee.

Remembering Rochelle Fleming

Born in Philadelphia on February 11, 1954, Ms. Fleming formed The Debonettes at Overbrook High School with Annette Guest and Wardell Piper. After performing around the Philly area, the group was introduced to producer Norman Harris, who produced their first single, 'This Is The House (Where Love Died).' Renamed First Choice, they signed to Philly Groove Records, founded by Stan Watson and Sam Bell, with Thom Bell as the label's first A&R representative.

With Ms. Fleming out front, First Choice delivered 'Armed and Extremely Dangerous,' 'Smarty Pants,' 'The Player,' and, later, 'Doctor Love' and the disco classic 'Let No Man Put Asunder.' Her voice could move from breathless urgency to full-throated command within a single chorus, and it made those records dancefloor staples for decades. Ms. Fleming went on to record and perform internationally as a solo artist, and her vocals became essential source material for house music and Hip Hop producers alike.

The physical package includes liner notes by songwriter, producer, manager, music supervisor and dance enthusiast Bill Coleman.

Reservoir extends its deepest condolences to Ms. Fleming's family, her First Choice bandmates, and fans around the world.

First Choice: The Philly Groove Files will be available as a 7' Box Set, CD and Digital Edition, with new singles launching each month before the album arrives.

7' Box Set Track List

1A. Smarty Pants / 1B. This Is The House (Where Love Died)

2A. Newsy Neighbors / 2B. Guess What Mary Jones Did

3A. Love Freeze (feat. Nile Rodgers and Chuck D) / 3B. Love Freeze (Instrumental)

4A. The Player / 4B. The Player's Vibe Pt. 2

5A. Are You Ready For Me? / 5B. I'll Stay Right Here

About First Choice

First Choice is one of the most influential female vocal groups of the disco era, best known for their Philadelphia soul sound, infectious grooves, and timeless dancefloor anthems. Formed in Philadelphia in the early 1970s and fronted by lead singer Rochelle Fleming, the group rose to prominence with hits including 'Armed and Extremely Dangerous,' 'The Player,' 'Smarty Pants,' 'Doctor Love' and the disco classic 'Let No Man Put Asunder.' Closely associated with the legendary Philly Groove Records, First Choice helped define the sound of 1970s disco and went on to inspire generations of DJs, producers, and dance music artists. Their music remains a staple of disco, soul, and house music culture worldwide.

About Keith Shocklee

Keith Shocklee is a pioneering producer and founding member of The Bomb Squad, known for his dense, sample-driven sound. He helped redefine the genre through his work with Public Enemy, producing landmark albums including It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back and Fear of a Black Planet. His innovative production style played a key role in shaping politically charged Hip Hop.

About Reservoir

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, and Cairo. Reservoir is the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir represents copyrights and master recordings including titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir frequently holds a Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard's Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide's The A&R Awards and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 and 2022 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Music, and Reservoir Recordings and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

For more information on Reservoir Recordings, visit the website or the store.





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