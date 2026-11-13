Kate Voegele Announces New Album AGE OF ALCHEMY and Then & Now Tour

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Acclaimed singer-songwriter and actress Kate Voegele (One Tree Hill) has announced a new album, AGE OF ALCHEMY. The ten-song collection fuses pop, rock, folk and more.

Voegele shares, 'This record came from learning to become a willing experiment — from realizing that difficult experiences can become songs, detours can become destinations, and trying something without knowing where it leads isn't reckless; it might be the whole point. Age of Alchemy is the sound of me discovering in real time that transformation isn't something you wait for — it's something you practice. This album feels like a love letter to where I came from and, at the same time, a snapshot of who I am right now. That tension between past and present ended up becoming a huge part of the record, and ultimately inspired the Then & Now Tour too.'

Kate Voegele is a singer-songwriter, recording artist, and actress whose career has been built on vivid storytelling and an unmistakably personal approach to songwriting. She first broke through with her debut album Don't Look Away and reached a global audience through her recurring role as singer-songwriter Mia Catalano on One Tree Hill, where her music became closely woven into the series.

In the years since, Voegele has released a body of work spanning five studio albums, toured extensively throughout the U.S. and internationally, and continued to evolve as both a songwriter and performer. In 2026, following an 83-show tour celebrating the music of One Tree Hill, she entered a new chapter with Age of Alchemy, an album written entirely by Voegele that reconnects with some of the raw, guitar-driven energy of her early work while exploring who she is as an artist now.

This fall, Voegele brings those two eras together on her Then & Now Tour, an intimate, story-driven live show pairing One Tree Hill hits, fan favorites and rarely performed songs from across her catalog with new music from Age of Alchemy.

Voegele can be found on Instagram (235k+) and TikTok (1.2M).

2026

November 13 – Scottsdale, AZ – Kate Voegele & Tyler Hilton: One Tree Holiday

November 15 – San Juan Capistrano, CA – Coach House Concert Hall

November 29 – Cleveland, OH – Then & Now Tour

December 1 – Vienna, VA – Then & Now Tour

December 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Then & Now Tour

December 5 – New York, NY – Then & Now Tour

December 6 – Boston, MA – Then & Now Tour

2027

March 1 – Dublin, Ireland – Then & Now Tour

March 3 – Manchester, UK – Then & Now Tour

March 5 – Glasgow, UK – Then & Now Tour

March 6 – Birmingham, UK – Then & Now Tour

March 9 – London, UK – Then & Now Tour

March 11 – Paris, France – Then & Now Tour

March 14 – Antwerp, Belgium – Then & Now Tour

March 15 – Köln, Germany – Then & Now Tour

March 17 – Vienna, Austria – Then & Now Tour

March 18 – Munich, Germany – Then & Now Tour

March 20 – Stockholm, Sweden – Then & Now Tour

March 21 – Oslo, Norway – Then & Now Tour

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