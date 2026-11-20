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Global superstar Kane Brown returns with his new single 'Losing Hand,' out now via Sony Music Nashville. Written by Brown, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, Taylor Phillips, John Byron and produced by Dann Huff, the autobiographical ballad blends Brown's signature modern country sound with traditional and timeless storytelling, offering a personal glimpse into the experiences that have shaped him. The track will impact Country Radio on November 23.

Listen to 'Losing Hand' here

Blending contemporary country with traditional storytelling, the ballad draws on Brown's upbringing and the challenges he faced along the way, tracing his journey from humble beginnings to finding success against the odds. Rooted in the idea of making the most of the cards you're dealt, 'Losing Hand' is a testament to perseverance and resilience, reminding listeners that even when life doesn't deal you the best hand, there's always a way to come out on the other side.

'I wrote 'Losing Hand' for anybody who's ever looked at the cards they were dealt and thought, 'There's no way.' I've been there my whole life,' said Brown 'Growing up, it felt like things were stacked against me, and when I started making music, I was fighting those odds just to get people to give me a shot. There were a lot of days I wanted to fold. But I'm proof you can still win with what feels like a bad hand, as long as you keep playing and believing in yourself.'

Earlier this year, Brown released his highly praised song 'Boots (ft. Shania Twain)' bringing together five-time GRAMMY Award winner Shania Twain, one of music's most iconic and influential voices, into an homage to one of the most iconic Country songs of all time. The release followed another major career milestone for Brown, who earned his 14th No. 1 at country radio with 'Woman' on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart. Released earlier that year, Brown debuted the track at the 61st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

As his monumental 2026 continued, Brown continues to expand his influence across music, business and entertainment. Earlier this summer, he opened Kane Brown's On Broadway in downtown Nashville and continued his work in film and television, including guest-starring in Nashville 911 and executive producing the Lifetime holiday film Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch. For more information and to keep up with Brown, please visit kanebrownmusic.com.

About Kane Brown

Named 'the future of country music' (Billboard), Multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning singer/songwriter Kane Brown 'didn't fit the country music mold. So he made his own.' (The New York Times). Kicking off 2026 strong, Brown released his song 'Woman,' and 'Boots' ft Shania Twain which follows the success of his widely acclaimed 2025 record, The High Road and recently released his newest track, 'Losing Hand.'

Brown first broke onto the scene with the arrival of his self-titled, 2X Platinum debut album (2016), where he became the first artist ever to lead all five of Billboard's main country charts simultaneously and topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for more than 13 weeks and earned two of the most-streamed country songs of all time (chart-topping singles Diamond Certified 'Heaven,' and 'What Ifs'). His album Experiment (2018) hit #1 on the Billboard Top 200 all genre list-becoming the first Country artist in more than 24 years to top the chart with a sophomore album. Brown released his multi-song project Mixtape Vol. 1- which earned Brown an ACM Award nomination for Album of the Year (2021) and an ACM win for 'Video of the Year.'

Expanding beyond music, Brown has stepped into film and television, guest starring on 9-1-1: Nashville, and serving as executive producer on Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch. He is also the founder of Verse2, a publishing venture in partnership with Sony Music Publishing, further solidifying his growing influence across the industry. Earlier this summer, Brown also opened his new Nashville bar, Kane Brown's On Broadway, marking his latest entrepreneurial venture and expansion in Music City.

Named to Time's 100 most influential people in the world (2021), Kane Brown has ascended from independently built social media notability to an ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee (2023 & 2024) - and has become one of country music's most accomplished mainstays and global entertainers.

With 14 chart-topping No. 1 singles at Country radio, internationally sold out tours and stadium dates, Brown continues to garner a series of milestones that continue to expand the perception of country music and break musical boundaries- from being named to the Time100 list (2021) to becoming the first black artist in history to headline and sell out Boston's historic Fenway Park (2023) to his win ACM Video of the Year (2021) and multiple ACM, Billboard, AMA, CMT and People's Choice Award nominations, including most recently, his recognition by the People's Choice Country Awards with a Country Champion Award win.

Brown has also earned numerous accolades for his ongoing work with The Boys & Girls Club, including the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) Humanitarian Award and the Champion of Youth Award from The Boys & Girls Club.

Photo Credit: Robert Ascroft









Photo Credit: Robert Ascroft

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