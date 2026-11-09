Kakao Entertainment and AMG to Launch Global K-Pop Project for Rookie Group LNGSHOT

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Kakao Entertainment and Atlantic Music Group (AMG) are kicking off their strategic partnership with a global expansion initiative for LNGSHOT, marking the first project under their collaboration to jointly develop and execute growth strategies for K-pop artists from the earliest stages of their careers.

LNGSHOT surpasses 400 million cumulative Spotify streams and lands on Mediabase's U.S. Top 40 just 10 months after debut, marking a rapid global rise. LNGSHOT join the ranks of AMG's roster of superstar artists including Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Coldplay, Don Toliver, Miley, ROSE & more. Comprehensive support for LNGSHOT's new EP, 'S.W.I.S.H.', arriving Nov. 10, includes global media promotions and tailored physical album offerings.

The four-member boy group under MORE VISION will be the first act featured in the partnership, with the two companies joining forces to support the group's global growth. Recognizing LNGSHOT's rapid rise and distinctive potential just 10 months after its debut, the companies will leverage their respective strengths to create powerful synergies through an integrated online and offline strategy.

The project will be spearheaded by Gelareh Rouzbehani, Senior Vice President at AMG. Her proven track record of breaking top talent and shaping smash hits is expected to further strengthen LNGSHOT's global fanbase, as they join the ranks of AMG's roster of superstar artists including Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Coldplay, Don Toliver, Miley, ROSE & more.

Kakao Entertainment will leverage its extensive expertise across the K-pop business, spanning music IP development and production to global distribution, marketing, and fan engagement. The company will develop tailored branding strategies for LNGSHOT and create differentiated fan experiences through fandom-focused promotions, including pop-up stores. AMG will leverage its robust distribution infrastructure and digital network across North America to drive album sales and chart performance. By bringing its creative strengths in hip-hop and R&B to the partnership, AMG will also amplify digital marketing and online virality among Gen Z audiences, helping LNGSHOT establish a strong foothold and accelerate its growth in North America and beyond.

Debuting in January, LNGSHOT draws on hip-hop and R&B while exploring a wide range of musical styles. With the members actively involved in songwriting and music production, the group has quickly established a distinct musical identity of its own. In just 10 months, LNGSHOT has exceeded 400 million cumulative streams on Spotify, while 'Moonwalkin'', the lead single from its debut EP, 'SHOT CALLERS', landed on Mediabase's U.S. Top 40 radio chart.

These early milestones have positioned the group as one of K-pop's standout rookies, with growing momentum across North America and other global markets. The group recently joined Jay Park, a hip-hop and R&B artist and the founder of MORE VISION, on his SERENADES & BODY ROLLS world tour as a special guest, performing across a 22-city global itinerary that began in September. Its polished live performances have earned enthusiastic responses from audiences worldwide, helping the group expand its international fanbase.

To support the release of 'S.W.I.S.H.', Kakao Entertainment and AMG will launch an extensive marketing campaign in collaboration with leading global streaming platforms. Alongside high-profile promotional activities, LNGSHOT will fully activate key online and offline distribution channels across the region. Physical editions designed specifically for the North American market will feature exclusive, fan-focused inclusions tailored to local demand, adding to their collectible appeal.

'S.W.I.S.H.' marks the next step in LNGSHOT's musical evolution. Led by the title track 'Bananas,' the EP features 'Masterpiece' — a pre-release single unveiled on Oct. 21 — alongside 'Wanna Go,' 'Up & Away,' and 'Beep Beep.' Together, the tracks capture the group's signature blend of carefree attitude and infectious groove.

'We're thrilled to continue expanding our reach into K-pop through this important partnership with Kakao Entertainment and looking forward to working alongside some of the best talent coming out of Asia, LNGSHOT being the first,' said Rouzbehani.

'LNGSHOT is making its mark on the global stage with distinctive music and a compelling artistic identity,' said Joseph Chang, co-CEO of Kakao Entertainment. 'Through our partnership with AMG, we will provide comprehensive support for the group's continued growth and expand our global collaborations to help more promising K-pop artists connect with audiences worldwide.'

Tracklist

Bananas (title track)

Masterpiece

Wanna Go

Up & Away

Beep Beep

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