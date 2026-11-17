NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Irish trio Kingfishr have announced a 12-date North American headline tour for Spring 2027 in support of their forthcoming second album, Weight Of The Feather, out April 9, 2027 via B-Unique/Atlantic Records. Kicking off April 30 at Montreal's Theatre Beanfield, the run will take the band across Canada and the U.S. through mid-May including stops at Toronto's HISTORY, Philadelphia's The Fillmore, New York's The Rooftop at Pier 17, and Boston's House of Blues. Full dates are listed below.

The tour announcement arrives on the heels of a whirlwind week for the Limerick-formed trio. Last Friday, Kingfishr released the album's eponymous lead single and accompanying music video, 'Weight Of The Feather,' before making a surprise appearance on stage at Dublin's 3Arena during Niall Horan's Dinner Party tour, where they joined Horan for special renditions of 'Killeagh' and 'The Sun Will Never Settle.'

To celebrate the recent announcement of Weight Of The Feather, the band also pulled off the remarkable feat of performing four unannounced 'pop-up' street shows across four Irish cities in a single day. Pulling into Galway for a 10:30am stage time, the band were greeted like hometown heroes, creating chaotic scenes throughout the city before repeating the feat in Limerick (their actual hometown), Cork, and bringing Dublin's Grafton Street to a standstill later that evening – covering some 500km over the course of the day and performing to tens of thousands of fans.

The North American leg adds to an already massive global touring schedule for Kingfishr. The band just kicked off a sold-out 16-date European headline run in Hamburg ahead of a Spring 2027 UK tour and huge summer outdoor shows at Belfast's Belsonic, Dublin's Marlay Park, and two nights at Limerick's Thomond Park Stadium playing to over 30,000 fans per night in their hometown and 114,500 fans across Ireland alone.

Previously, the band shared the new single 'Weight of the Feather' ahead of the album, which was announced earlier this month for release April 9 via B-Unique/Atlantic Records.

Kingfishr – Weight Of The Feather 2027 North American Tour Dates

Tickets are available at kingfishr.ie.

April 30, 2027 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Beanfield

May 1, 2027 – Ottawa, ON – The Bronson Centre

May 2, 2027 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

May 4, 2027 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

May 5, 2027 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

May 8, 2027 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

May 9, 2027 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

May 10, 2027 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

May 12, 2027 – Baltimore, MD – Nevermore Hall

May 13, 2027 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

May 15, 2027 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

May 16, 2027 – Boston, MA – House of Blues





Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone